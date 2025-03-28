April 2nd: Liberation Day and Reconciliation Day don’t mix

President Trump, delivering on his promises, calls April 2nd “Liberation Day in America.” Nevertheless, he is so flexible and agile that his reciprocal tariffs may be more lenient than the pessimistic financial media gleefully and gloomily predict.

One only wishes that mad Dems were also more lenient and adaptable -- alas, their behavior is just bizarre. Instances include: torching the best EV cars that they previously adored (many liberals own Tesla vehicles); ridiculing the indomitable governor of Texas for his disability; and trying to chase down a New York subway rider who dared wear a MAGA hat.

That’s just a tiny selection of their utterly mad behavior -- it would take a lengthy and laborious discourse to adequately detail their malevolence and violence. What doesn’t often make the MSM’s concocted headlines is the familial strife they foment. Leftists are particularly politically peevish when excluding commonsense conservative relatives from family celebrations, reminiscences, and other gatherings. Which leads us to conciliatory considerations…

In addition to Liberation Day, it turns out that April 2nd, in America, is known for something else: National Reconciliation Day. It is an opportunity to patch up relationships and overcome misunderstandings. One way to observe the day is to “Reach out to that friend or loved one and make a fresh start.” Sounds lovely, and it may work to help resolve broken relationships that are not riddled with irreconcilable differences. However, that fluffy thinking may not work with diehard Dems who are not liberated, but mentally imprisoned by hatred.

Consider that one way to observe National Reconciliation Day is to “offer a sincere apology or extend forgiveness.” Realistically, how is a modern demented Dem going to do that?

Reconciliation presupposes rationality, but they barely have control of their own faculties. It requires Dems to recognize the wretched wrongs they’ve wreaked; then taking ownership before being able to express remorse. In fact, to undergo cathartic contrition commensurate with their sins, they should genteelly genuflect before those they wronged. Better not hold one’s breathe.

They may occur on the same day, but Liberation Day and Reconciliation Day don’t mix. The former, an embodiment of the America First credo which includes reshoring manufacturing, will only drive the globalist Dems battier. They will be inconsolable. Their perverted perspectives are irreconcilable with reason on Reconciliation Day.

Image: Pexels/Kindel Media