Dividing the Democrats

Is it better to unite or divide the enemy? The answer should be evident to everyone.

We’re seeing evidence of disharmony within the ranks of the left side of the political spectrum. Even worse for leftists, the ascendant leadership appear to be the far-left extremists that started this losing streak in the first place. Rather than becoming moderate, the radical factions of the party are going even farther to the commie far left, the worst direction for them. Meanwhile, the moderate true liberals are sitting in the same place, wondering why the party left them. So we’re making the case that while the left is in terrible shape, there are things we can do to render them a permanent political micro-party, hopefully without damaging ourselves with entirely too many compromises.

The un-democratic party is in dire straits these days, with even Politico not pulling any punches, with valid concerns about even their midterm prospects: “We Dug Into the Polls. Democrats in Congress Should Be Very Afraid.”

Democratic voters are even angrier than you think. As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer knows better than anyone, the Democratic base is pissed off. And not just a little. The intensity of the anger roiling the party is at a historic level, suggesting a breach between congressional Democrats and the party grassroots so severe that it could reshape the 2026 primary election season.

Then consider this assessment from Axios.

Top Democrats tell us their party is in its deepest hole in nearly 50 years — and they fear things could actually get worse: The party has its lowest favorability ever.

No popular national leader to help improve it.

Insufficient numbers to stop most legislation in Congress.

A durable minority on the Supreme Court.

Dwindling influence over the media ecosystem, with right-leaning podcasters and social media accounts ascendant.

Young voters are growing dramatically more conservative.

A bad 2026 map for Senate races.

Democratic Senate retirements could make it harder for the party to flip the House, with members tempted by statewide races.

There are only three House Republicans in districts former Vice President Harris won in 2024, a dim sign for a Democratic surge. There were 23 eight years ago in seats Hillary Clinton won.

And, thanks to the number of people fleeing blue states, the math for a Dem to win the presidency will just get harder in 2030.

Contrast this with the words from CNN's Harry Enten: “Trump Is More Popular Than Ever, Americans Who Think We're On The Right Track ‘Through The Roof.’”

The present scenario is just the usual, swinging back and forth like a wrecking ball, smashing up society as it goes. We’re also seeing a political realignment here in the States and around the world, with folks who we can say are truly liberal (instead of just parroting the label for show) moving to what is the proper side for them in history: the pro-freedom right. After all, it’s been a bit of a marriage of convenience between the collectivists and the liberals. They are splitting off from the collectivist left and moving to the right. We should encourage this division in the un-democratic party, but we also need to weigh what might happen.

Consider this thought experiment of two future scenarios.

One is the present situation, where political power swings back and forth like a wrecking ball, with each movement taking its toll on society.

Then there is the other scenario, where there is a pro-freedom majority large enough to keep the far-left fanatics at bay. Where the political majority finds common ground in the Bill of Rights, individualism, individual liberty, and limited government. This situation has the admitted downside of having to compromise to a certain extent, but it lends itself to long-term stability. Many may object to any compromise with those who are moderate, but the alternative is the dangerous possibility of someone trying to grab the pendulum so to speak, and hold it in place. And in many respects, the current political realignment is witness to many moving to the right. Most people would agree that the latter scenario would be preferable if it doesn’t involve a compromise on the basic principles of liberty.

Bill Maher is one prominent prime example to consider, gradually moving away from communist revolutionaries and coming to a clear understanding of just what is wrong with the control-obsessed far left in one of his latest videos in which he bluntly issues a warning, saying it’s “Game Over!” for the Democrats.

So how do we encourage the emerging division between liberals and collectivists? By helping it out in small ways, such as refraining from mistaking liberals and leftists. And we can talk to the people who have at times shown some sanity and shun the potential asylum inmates. They are showing the vestiges of an internal civil war. Let’s hope they keep up the good work.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: kolyaeg via Pixabay, Pixabay License.