Here's my 2025 version of 'You just might be a Democrat."



*If you believe that Fox News is crazily biased but NPR and MSNBC are trusted sources of unbiased journalism … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think an inanimate object can be racist ... you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think Elon Musk is out to steal your identity and your money, but that the people in the Deep State would never do that … you just may be a Democrat.

*If you think firebombing a Tesla dealership is a necessary “protest” by “the Resistance,” but that strolling around or through the Capitol after a questionable election is grounds for being thrown in jail for years … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you refuse to recognize an unborn baby in the womb as fully human but demand the rest of us call a biological man a “woman” … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you believe President Trump is unstable and out for himself, but that Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Adam Schiff, and Jasmine Crocket are selfless, competent politicians with your best interests in mind … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you believe that Ukraine’s borders are inviolate but those of the U.S. should stay wide open … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you believe members of Hamas are mistreated freedom fighters but that the Jews who are fighting them are fascist monsters … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think Joe Biden was right to import millions of unvetted immigrants from around the world, but that President Trump has no right to deport even members of the violent Tren de Aragua transnational criminal organization … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you are more concerned about guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens than young girls in the hands of Muslim rape gangs … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think that migrants should not be made to assimilate into the country to which they move, but that the residents of that country should assimilate to the migrants … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you don’t think that death threats to conservatives are violence but that “misgendering” someone is … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think the Trump administration’s attempt to equalize tariffs among the nations it trades with is unfair, but that the unequal tariffs that prompted the attempt in the first place are not unfair … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think Tim Walz would’ve made a better vice president than J.D. Vance … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you get extremely upset when Black folks vote for Republicans … you just might be a raging racist Democrat.

*If you think the top 1% of income earners, who pay 40+% of all income taxes, should pay their “fair share” -- and by that you mean even more ... you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think that invasive species somehow disproportionately affect “marginalized peoples” ... you just might be a Democrat.

*If you think that most items you come in contact with during the day are signs of the “white male patriarchy” … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you’re a woman who engages in frequent, unprotected casual sex, but thinks folks who are anti-abortion are trying to “force you to have a baby” … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you talk to your plants and your pets more than you do to your kids … you just might be a Democrat.

* If you are a member of the LGBTQ community and also strongly support Hamas … you just might be a Democrat.

*If you’ve ever wondered if your toaster contributes to global warming … you just may be a Democrat.

*If you believe that the truth is propaganda and that propaganda is truth … you are, without doubt, a Democrat.



