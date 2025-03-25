Quebec to ban religious symbols in schools?

Canada is giving the wokesters here in the U.S. a run for their money.

According to lifesitenews.com:

The Canadian province of Quebec is moving ahead to expand its so-called religious symbols ban to now include all school staff, meaning no one who works at a school would be allowed to wear crucifixes or crosses of any kind.

Quebec’s Minister of Education, Bernard Drainville, recently told reporters that the idea of the new bill is “to protect students from any religious indoctrination.”

The province’s intrepid leader, Premier François Legault, is on record as stating: “Seeing people praying in the streets, in public parks, is not something we want in Quebec.” (Except maybe for Muslims, since they have been doing so routinely.)

Quebec has historically been a Catholic province, the only one in Canada. However, Mass attendance has plummeted in recent years and the province’s birth rate has crashed, as well, the two trends almost certainly linked. Evidence for this is that Quebec now has high rates of abortion and euthanasia, both illustrating sharp departures from tenets of the Catholic faith.

Not surprisingly, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is protesting the bill forbidding religious symbols, branding it as unfairly targeting Muslims.

There is no National Council of Canadian Christians.

There is a Canadian Council of Churches (CCC), but it is an “inclusive ecumenical” body that “seeks Christ’s truth with affection for diversity,” so it is utterly impotent in the face of the NCCM, which is anything but inclusive, disdains diversity, and is rigidly anti-infidel. Therefore, the CCC’s days are likely numbered. As are Canada’s.

Quebec, like most of the West, purports to abhor religious indoctrination. But that is untrue. It abhors indoctrination by certain religions, namely Christian ones, but supports and promotes it by others. And it is perfectly O.K. with political indoctrination, as long as it is performed by progressives and leftists. Crosses and crucifixes may be verboten, but tattoos, nose rings, and LGBTQ symbols/totems are pre-approved.

Canada has become a joke—a very bad one.

But many other Western nations are no laughing matter, either.

Willingly giving up your history, traditions, values, and raison d’être is not a recipe for good humor. Or long life.

“Back to the Future” was a popular film that debuted in 1985.

Forty years later, Canada is now so progressive it has gone forward to the past.

It is intolerant of Christianity, if not yet as blatantly as the Roman Empire.

Totems, piercings, and tattoos are rampant. It has governments of the powerful, for the powerful. Babies dying (being aborted) at high rates. Assisted dying and homicide rates are both skyrocketing … and are essentially the same thing. Superstitions like “climate change” and preposterous notions such as “gender fluidity” rule the day … and haunt the night. And are used to justify equally preposterous actions and policies. Perhaps worst of all, people are increasingly seen not as individuals, but as tribal members.

Canada can ban religious symbols on school property and/or public spaces but will do nothing to stop the onslaught of Muslims coming into the country. I wonder what would happen to a student wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat or ‘Trump!’ shirt to school?

I fear it is too late to make Canada great again (and it once was.) Shariah Law may be coming to a province near you soon. Allahu Akbar.

