New report: NYPD officer accused of spying for the Chinese…from the same building as the FBI field office

According to Shawn Cohen’s exclusive article at the Daily Mail, Zhu Jiang, a sergeant with the New York Police Department has been suspended without pay as he is reportedly under investigation for allegedly committing acts of espionage on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. And…Zhu was apparently working out of the same building that housed the FBI’s local field office—yes, the same field office that refused transparency regarding its prosecution of J6 defendants, and allegedly withheld crucial documents related to the Epstein investigation. (I now have to wonder if there’s any connection between the CCP and this lawless FBI department.)

Luckily for these bad actors, all Pam Bondi did was write a strongly worded letter, giving them time to clean up any potential malfeasance and criminality, before heading to another Fox News interview to talk tough.

Now, with so many of New York’s politicians in bed with the Chinese Communist Party, is this really any surprise? Remember when Mayor Eric Adams wore a bright red CCP scarf on multiple occasions to Chinese celebrations around the city? He played the affiliation off as an “innocent” gift, but let’s not forget what the red color symbolizes: the blood of the Chinese Red Guards who bled and died for the communist regime.

What about the time that Chuck Schumer, along with Adams, waved little CCP flags from a public stage? A stage on which “a senior consular official linked to China’s secret police station in New York” also stood? Let’s also remember that scandal, in which the CCP was operating (and apparently still does) clandestine “police stations” right under the nose of American officials, hauling Chinese dissidents back to the motherland for “repatriation.” What about Adams’s very close ties with Winnie Greco? Greco, also known as Winnie Zhang, was a “consultant” who helped fund at least one of Adams’s trips to China (he took six trips about which we know).

Out of a number of nations hostile to the U.S., China possesses a unique patience, willing to play the long game. Last year, Gordon Chang posited that, “China’s Communist Party is at this moment putting in place the infrastructure in America to attack America.” Chang also highlighted a 1999 publication out of Beijing which iterated the “all is fair in love and war” axiom:

These tactics come straight out of Unrestricted Warfare, a 1999 book written by two Chinese air force colonels and first published by the PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House in Beijing. The colonels argued that China can and should employ any tactic in attacking a militarily superior United States.

Here’s an excellent observation, from an online commenter:

With the NYPD’s incredibly lax standards and background checks, their DEI-inspired quest for increased ‘diversity’, and their desperation to fill academy seats when so few qualified candidates are applying, it's easy to believe there are at least dozens of sleeper cells throughout the department, gathering information and working their way into beneficial units. To believe otherwise is foolish.

Buckle up.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.