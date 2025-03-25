Joe Biden can help Republicans

Can you believe that Joe Biden is offering to fundraise for the Democrat party? After the harm he’s done to the party’s image and reputation? The thought boggles the mind, but President Trump has a point:

Asked about the prospect of Biden re-entering the political sphere, President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Friday, ‘I hope so.’

From the beginning of Biden’s government service, his colleagues have overlooked his lies, his distortions, his unacceptable behavior with children and women, but have they finally learned their lesson to avoid him like the plague at this point?

I don’t think so.

Biden is clueless about the damage he has done to the Democrats. That fact is not entirely his fault; Democrats tried to soft-pedal the reasons for his stepping down, and he believed them. Instead of telling him that he wasn’t capable of running, that his mental deficiencies disqualified him, they told him that the polls were down. Of course, he didn’t believe otherwise.

Some Democrats have deluded themselves about Biden’s popularity:

Some party activists believe Biden is an admired figure who remains a draw inside a grateful party. Jane Kleeb, a vice chair of the DNC, said in an interview: ‘If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes. He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters.’

But… most of the party members are cringing and complaining. They seem to be whining amongst themselves, rather than telling Joe the truth:

‘The Bidens are still living in an alternative universe that revolves only around them,’ a onetime senior White House adviser told The Post in response to the NBC report. ‘Their irresponsibility, family ego and selfishness put the Democratic Party in this position in the first place … The Biden family — and the disconnected reality that they and their ineffective little circle live in — is responsible for the Trump sequel and the wilderness the Democratic Party finds itself in today,’ this person said.

Other people mirrored these kinds of comments. But has anyone told Joe?

‘These people drank so much of their own Kool-Aid,’ the former senior White House adviser added, ‘that they believed — and still seemingly believe — that an 82-year-old man with a 38% approval rating on a good day, who can’t sit down for a simple traditional 10-minute pre-Super Bowl interview, was the answer for Democrats in 2024 and now this same group thinks the Bidens are the answer for Democrats now?’

As the Democrats flounder in their efforts to get their bearings and plan for the future, maybe they should consider telling the truth for a change. Like telling Joe Biden the true reason for rejecting him. And to tell him to go home. Period.

Or they may end up fulfilling Trump’s desire for Joe Biden to stay on the scene.

Image: Public domain.