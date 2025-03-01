Years ago, someone suggested Murder in the White House, a book by Margaret Truman, the President's daughter. Honestly, I never read it. At the same time, I probably don't have to after watching the Zelenskyy visit with President Trump and VP Vance.

Let me tell you what happened because it was something to watch, or "good television" as the president said. This is the story:

Conversations about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia came to a screeching halt Friday, after a tense meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy led to a canceled press conference, a minerals deal off the table and Trump asking the Ukrainian president to leave, a White House official confirmed. Trump accused Zelenskyy of "disrespecting" the U.S. during their Friday meeting, and said the Ukrainian leader was not ready to secure peace for his country. "I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday. "I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

It was worth watching. Like most of you, I was expecting the usual back and forth and we will see you at a press conference later. What we got was something else:

1) The leader of Ukraine is totally out of touch with reality. He can't win a military victory. The war is destroying his country and killing who knows how many. It would have been smart to smile, say thanks to U.S. taxpayers, and express concerns in private. Instead, he picked a fight with the wrong guy.

2) The leader of the U.S. is not afraid to walk away from a bad situation. He did and the White House staff had a free lunch today. Wonder what was on the menu? I have not tried Ukrainian food.

So what happens next? I believe that Zelenskyy, or his replacement, will come back to finish the deal. It's the only hope that Ukraine has.

Well, I guess that I won't have to read about the murder in the White House after all. I saw it on TV and it was great.

Image: IAEA Imagebank