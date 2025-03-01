At Trump's first cabinet meeting he showed strong leadership and intuitive understanding of group process and dynamics. Trump, clearly in charge, was also able to share authority with his cabinet members in answering key questions. The major dangers that presidential cabinets face are splitting and subgroups of fights, flights, and dependency or passivity. Even more ominous is toxic groupthink that JFK encountered and was fortunately able to overcome by the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The unique feature at Trump’s first cabinet meeting was the ingenious way Trump invited reporters to leap in with questions. Trump often included his cabinet member in the answering of the reporter’s question. The first questions invited by Trump were about Elon Musk's role in DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which has been verbally attacked by Democrats. Both Musk and Trump quickly focused on the main issue of Musk's work with DOGE. Namely that DOGE’s work is an economic existential survival tool for America's economy. Trump emphasized how helpful Musk's data and ideas are for each of the cabinet secretaries in their work. Key secretaries gave more detail for the answers to such questions.

Trump’s message: The press is to be heard and respected if possible but not allowed to split and undermine Trump and his teammates. One obvious victory for Trump’s first cabinet meeting was baked-in by the fact that Biden hardly conducted cabinet meetings much less showed strong leadership at them or engaged effectively with the press other than in scripted fashion. At one point, a reporter asked Trump about the possible firing of the generals responsible for the chaotic Biden Afghanistan withdrawal. Trump quipped -- "Fire them all, Pete" Sec. Hegseth said that a careful and thorough review is proceeding prior any to such action.

Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick actively described the proposed “gold card” for facilitating a legal and profitable immigration policy.

So far so good… Trump’s refreshing and creative transparent approach to his cabinet meetings is a breath of fresh air.

