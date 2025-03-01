Z-Man KOs himself

Ukraine’s holdover-president, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited the White House and made an absolute fool of himself.

Diplomatic schools will use this incident for decades to come as a case study in what not to do. Zelensky arrived late for his meeting with the president of the United States. He insisted on wearing his usual grubby gym attire. He dispensed with formal titles and addressed Vice President Vance as “J.D.” He folded his arms in exasperation, huffed and puffed, and vented grievances publicly. He even appeared to be a bit high (a breach of social etiquette that would not be at all surprising, given his reputed fondness for cocaine). In short, Zelensky behaved exactly the opposite of how any head of state should have in his situation. It was horrendous to watch.

Yet the whole ordeal was enlightening for the American people. The propaganda press have spent the last three years pretending that the war in Ukraine is about preserving Ukrainians’ freedom in the face of “unprovoked” Russian aggression. “Respected” journalists have made this claim despite inconvenient facts — including Zelensky’s decision to ban Christian churches and conservative news media “promoting Russian disinformation” even before Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Over the last three years, Zelensky has outlawed opposition political parties, criminalized dissent, and canceled elections. He is now completing his first year as an illegitimate holdover-president hiding behind the exigencies of martial law. Without giving the Ukrainian people any opportunity to democratically reject his leadership, Zelensky conscripts terrified young men and throws them onto the frontlines where they will meet certain death. Ukrainian citizens caught saying anything critical of the government are thrown in prison. Some mysteriously “disappear.” Still, the credentialed automatons posing as famous Western reporters all chirp with one voice, “We must support Ukraine in order to save democracy.” The journalistic clones who all share a single brain believe that only dictatorship can deliver freedom to the Ukrainian people. Strangely, North Korea’s constitution promises the same thing.

Here’s a free piece of advice that does not require any class time at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government: If you hold the powers of a dictator but wish to be seen as an exemplar of democratic norms, it’s best not to visit foreign capitals dressed like a communist guerrilla with bloodstained hands. Especially in matters of diplomacy, what we wear reflects our level of respect for those we meet. A man puts on a suit and tie as a way to communicate that he holds others in high esteem. By taking the time and effort to dress appropriately for any occasion, a representative of one nation conveys to a foreign host that he is a serious person and takes their countries’ mutual interests seriously. If you dress like a garbage man, don’t be surprised when your hosts throw you out with the trash.

Now, holdover-president Zelensky is well known for dressing like a gym rat around even the “finest company.” He shakes the hands of princes and prime ministers all over Europe while showing his dignified hosts that he respects them enough to put on a fresh t-shirt and shave every few weeks. Some of those foreign leaders — Emmanuel Macron comes to mind — even seem to appreciate Zelensky’s “GI Joe” costume because they mistakenly believe that the Ukrainian’s fake display of manliness will make them look manly, too. It’s a sad fact that many European leaders are in short supply of testosterone these days. President Trump, however, has never had that problem.

What the president does appreciate, though, is a man who dresses appropriately. Trump wears a suit to show respect to others, and he expects a reciprocal show of respect from those he meets. His sense of dutiful etiquette is so strong that he will wear a dark suit in hundred-degree temperatures under the baking sun to communicate genuine respect for absolute strangers. So when Zelensky shows up at the White House dressed as a cat burglar or midnight cutthroat, President Trump doesn’t see a foreign leader who takes the United States or the American people seriously. He sees an arrogant child demanding respect but showing none. He sees a mediocre comedian still learning how to behave as a man.

Zelensky had one responsibility during his visit to the White House: to formally sign an agreement that would make Ukraine and the United States business partners. Ostensibly, the deal concerns Ukraine’s rare earth metals and other mining opportunities. President Trump has touted the partnership as a way for the U.S. to recoup some of its 350-plus-billion-dollar support for Ukraine during its war with Russia. For three years, Americans have not only sent much-needed supplies and military equipment, but also have paid the salaries and pensions of Ukraine’s government. Should Ukraine survive as a sovereign state, American taxpayers deserve to benefit from their investment.

But this mining contract is about much more than money. It gives Ukraine a not-so-silent business partner that will continue to protect its territorial interests for years to come. It is structured as a way for Ukraine to repay its debts to the United States, but it effectively binds the two nations together — creating an economic incentive for Americans to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

All Zelensky had to do was wear a proper suit, thank the American people, and sign on the dotted line. Ukraine’s holdover-president decided, instead, to cause a scene. Sad!

