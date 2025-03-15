Mark Kelly exposes the hypocrisy behind the Democrats’ electric vehicle fixation

A wise friend of mine says that the leftist push to change government policies based on alleged “anthropogenic climate change” has been the greatest Trojan horse in history. Why? Because if you control CO2, you quite literally control everything. It was always about power, not about saving the planet.

Nothing more clearly illustrates that the climate was never the issue than the war on Tesla cars now that Musk has dared deviate from the Democrat party orthodoxy. And it’s not just the crazy lunatics burning and vandalizing cars, or invading and firebombing showrooms. Instead, Sen. Mark Kelly’s decision to trade his Tesla in for a different kind of car truly reveals the long con.

I’ve never been a fan of electric cars. They’re indeed fun to drive, because they accelerate so well. Teslas are especially cool. I was last in one about six years ago and was deeply impressed by the gadgets and the luxury. I can only imagine how much more “gadgety” and luxurious they’ve become since then.

Still, I saw more problems than benefits. First, the range problem is real. Newer models have further ranges than the old models, of course, but when you run out, you can’t just fill your tank. Recharging takes up to an hour, which can really interfere with long-distance travel.

Second, they’re not really clean. Instead, they just shift the pollution away from the back end of the car to whatever plant produces the electricity needed to power the car. If those plants are nuclear or hydro powered, that’s one thing, but most are not. Instead, they come from dirty sources (coal or oil) or wildlife-killing wind and solar.

Third, I hated the subsidies, which, at least in California, saw lower- and middle-income people pay taxes so that rich people could buy Teslas and other electric cars. California eventually did some means testing for the subsidies, but the whole thing was just wrong.

Fourth, speaking of subsidies, I also hated how the government handed money directly to the electric car manufacturers. Much of that was just graft, as far as I’m concerned. I was unhappy with Tesla for a long time about that, but then Musk, to his credit, made all the Tesla patents publicly available. I felt he had returned to the public something that was ours all along, considering that we paid for it.

While I was lukewarm about the cars, leftists were all in. And for them, anxious as they were to gain control over every aspect of the economy, Musk was a hero.

Now, though, not so much. For the tremendous sin of working with President Trump to identify waste and fraud in the federal government, Musk has become Public Enemy No. 1. He is the man the left must destroy.

And the fruits and nuts are on board with this agenda. There’s the charmer in Colorado who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at Teslas. He wears dresses, calls himself “baby,” and, in his 40s, still lives with his mother:

This is Lucy, the Trans Tesla vandal who was arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at cars - lives with mom and calls herself 'baby'.



According to its father: “He's in his early 40s but has been living with his mother who has been taking care of him.”



"He has… pic.twitter.com/f1JE77CoUR — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) March 14, 2025

There are the activists who invaded a Manhattan Tesla showroom:

Hundreds of liberal protesters and climate change activists stage a protest at a Tesla dealership in New York to protest against Elon Musk.



“We need clean air, not another billionaire.” pic.twitter.com/K8m6V3HKSo — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 9, 2025

What dodos! Under the rubrics you established, up until about ten minutes ago, Musk was the god of “clean air.”

There was the genius who set himself on fire while trying to burn a Tesla dealership in South Carolina:

MORE TESLA TERRORISM



A masked man vandalized a Tesla location in South Carolina with spray paint writing “F*** Trump” and “long live Ukraine.” He then set charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails and accidentally set himself on fire too.



The suspect is still at large.… pic.twitter.com/bL5PG2yXoY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025

And just the other day, a deranged man vandalized a Jewish-owned Tesla truck by drawing a swastika on it. That Musk is a friend to Israel, the world’s only Jewish state doesn’t register with these people. For leftists, antisemitism isn’t a reality, it’s a tool. Just as those whom the left hates were once smeared as racists and homophobes, they’re now also antisemites. When you’re crazy, logic doesn’t matter.

But the people on the ground are just Lenin’s useful idiots. What about those higher up the leftist food chain?

Well, that gets us to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). He’s had it with Musk, so he too is ditching the Tesla to make a statement about how evil Musk is for bringing transparency to and ending corruption in the federal government:

NEW: Democrat Senator Mark Kelly says he is selling his Tesla because it is just too painful for him to drive it every time he gets inside.



"Every time I drive it, I feel like a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people.



Wow, how bold and… pic.twitter.com/IoBsm02Ys8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2025

Given what a self-styled principled man Kelly is, we can only assume that he’ll swap his Tesla for another car that is equally kind to the climate in a CO2 kind of way, right? Right?

Actually, not right. Now that the power is shifting away from the green climate scam, Kelly is making a different power play: This time, he’s positioning himself as a regular guy.

To that end, Kelly is now driving around in what he once would have described as an immoral gas-guzzling, pollutant- and CO2-spewing Chevy SUV, with more parts made overseas than a Tesla does. Honestly, you can’t make these things up, which is why satire is so difficult in 2025:

Mark Kelly has turned in his Tesla for a CHEVY SUV pic.twitter.com/mQZvuI669P — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 14, 2025 Senator Mark Kelly just replaced his old Tesla Model S with a gas guzzling 2025 Chevy Tahoe Z71, which gets 17 mpg combined and has half as many American parts (37%) as a 2025 Model S (65%).



🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/aQ2E0Obc2U pic.twitter.com/p78Jv8iQBx — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 14, 2025

This Democrat senator man has entirely abandoned the “virtue” in “virtue signaling.” Now, like an angry rattlesnake, he’s just signaling.

What Kelly has revealed is that he knows anthropogenic climate change is not real. Yes, the climate changes and humans must adapt, as they always have. However, while we can affect our local environment, and should avoid polluting that environment, we’re not big enough to change the earth’s climate.

Trump 2.0 is all about clarity. It’s about showing how our government has become an arm of the Democrat party, leeching off the American taxpayer. It’s about exposing how Europe views America as an ATM it can control. And it’s about revealing that all the Democrats’ shibboleths are just poses to achieve power.

Image: X screen grab (cropped).