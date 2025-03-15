CNN wants you to know that Biden did not strand the astronauts Musk is rescuing

Now that Elon Musk is on Trump’s team and the latest two-minute hate (and vandalism) target, he must not be allowed to look heroic in the media. But the spectacle of his SpaceX stepping up to rescue the astronauts who have been left in orbit at the International Space Station for months longer than planned is awfully compelling and—face it—downright epic. It takes no imagination whatsoever to foresee how the media would play up a successful rescue if Musk had happened to be a loyal Democrat.

The fact that Musk is doing what gigantic defense contractor Boeing was incapable of accomplishing—and the fact that his DOGE team is simultaneously uncovering unimaginable levels of waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending -- makes the mission even more toxic in the eyes of the media division of the Democrat party. The truth reinforces the notion that the business-as-usual in the federal government has amounted to a gigantic waste accomplishing much less than private companies can deliver at far lower cost.

But the most politically devastating aspect of the rescue for Democrats is that Musk says he offered to rescue the lost in space crew during the Biden presidency, but was refused, he believes, for political reasons, since he was already vocally and financially supporting the Trump presidential campaign:

The astronauts were only supposed to be up there for 8 days and now have been there for 8 months.



SpaceX could have sent up another Dragon and brought them home 6 months ago, but the Biden White House (not NASA) refused to allow it.



President Trump asked to bring them back as… https://t.co/BVsHRn2Ocf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2025

Undoing the disaster that a feckless Democrat president, especially one who was incapable of the job but was nonetheless foisted on the electorate so that his hidden puppet masters could wield presidential authority via the autopen, makes the party look even worse than it already does. Thus, the narrative must be shaped into a more benign form. Just the kind of job CNN specializes in. Thus, we get:

NASA’s Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore — the two astronauts who launched on Boeing Starliner’s first crewed test flight and have been in low-Earth orbit since June — want to set the record straight: They aren’t stranded on the International Space Station, and they weren’t abandoned. The duo made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday when asked about claims from President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that the astronauts were left high and dry by the prior administration. “That’s been the rhetoric. That’s been the narrative from day one: stranded, abandoned, stuck — and I get it. We both get it,” Wilmore said. “But that is, again, not what our human spaceflight program is about. We don’t feel abandoned, we don’t feel stuck, we don’t feel stranded.”

Of course, they are not about to diss their employer and their colleagues who, right now, are working diligently on their rescue. They are talking about their own feelings, because the facts are inarguable. Biden and Boeing couldn’t rescue them, and even though a rescue mission was on offer from Musk, Biden refused it. If Biden had accomplished his plan to be re-elected, how would they have been rescued?

I’d call that stranded.

This attempt to diminish the rescue is as pathetic as CNN’s ratings. The SpaceX drama underway has every element of a heroic saga, the stuff of Greek mythology but with a high-tech gloss. This is an epic story.

Please pray for the success of the mission, especially because we know that there are sick, twisted people who desperately want it to fail, so as to be able to demonize Musk and Trump—the same kind of people who vandalize Tesla cars, showrooms, and charging stations, after years of insisting that electric cars were going to save the planet.

