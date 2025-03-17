Mark Kelly decides to offload his Tesla to protest Elon Musk

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

With the facade of war between DOGE and the federal government waging in Washington, politicians on “both sides of the aisle” are capitalizing on the opportunity to signal the virtue, either one way or another—we’ve got Republicans cheerleading for DOGE’s work…but then refusing to officialize the cuts and codify them into any new spending bill, and here we’ve got Mark Kelly, Arizona senator, explaining how he’s offloading his already-purchased Tesla car to protest Elon Musk:

I bought a Tesla because it was fast like a rocket ship. But now every time I drive it, I feel like a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people. So Tesla, you’re fired!



New ride coming soon. pic.twitter.com/N4Anmsi6cH — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) March 14, 2025

The obvious irony is… Kelly’s chosen to make his anti-Musk announcement on X…the very social media platform owned by Musk. What an idiot.

And, I have a sneaking suspicion that this is where Kelly’s commitment to consistently protesting companies and business leaders with whom you disagree politically, or causes you’d prefer not to support.

Is Kelly also throwing out any already-purchased groceries? I mean, if he ever buys avocados and tomatoes, most of which come from Mexico—90% of avocados and 91% of tomatoes in the American market come from Mexico—then there’s little doubt he’s directly enriching the cartels. About eight months ago, Fortune Magazine reported on how deeply entwined the cartels were in the Mexican economy:

Drug cartels are distorting Mexico’s economy by hitting big corporations—’we are hostages’ Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the Northeast Cartel — an offshoot of the old Zetas cartel — but the problem is starting to hit larger companies nationwide. Sectors ranging from agriculture, fishing and mining to consumer goods have been plagued by cartels trying to essentially take over their industries. This week, the American Chamber of Commerce, whose members tend to be larger Mexican, American or multinational corporations, released a survey of its members in which 12% of respondents said that ‘organized crime has taken partial control of the sales, distribution and/or pricing of their goods.’ That means drug cartels are distorting parts of Mexico’s economy, deciding who gets to sell a product and at what price — and in return they are apparently demanding sellers pass a percentage of sales revenue back to the cartel.

Seems like this enriching and enabling a criminal organization that deals in drug and human trafficking should be more offensive than a nerdy autist who loves space and efficiency?

Will Kelly be forgoing his luxury clothes and high-end timepieces? Kelly has often been pictured wearing Breitling watches, a company that has been lambasted by mainstream media for reportedly degrading women, “following the lead of Donald Trump,” in its advertising campaigns. Doesn’t Kelly claim to respect women?

If he ever patronizes European fashion houses—and this picture with Alex Soros sure seems to indicate he does—then he’s no doubt supporting Kering, the parent company of designer brands like Cartier, Gucci, and… Balenciaga. If there’s any company to boycott, it’s a company that uses toddlers in marketing campaigns alongside sexual fetish gear.

Is he surrendering all his personal property in the name of supporting “native” and “indigenous” descendants? Of course not. Yet, he sure grandstands like he’s an ally, announcing in a press release that he stands with “Tribal leaders” and “delivered significant wins” for these groups. Yes, he delivers hundreds of millions of dollars of other people’s money, and American sovereignty on a platter.

If politicians weren’t consistently inconsistent, they’d have no consistency at all.

