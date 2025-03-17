The average American pays a bit more than a half million dollars in taxes over the course of his/her lifetime:

The average American will pay $524,625 in taxes throughout their lifetime — that’s a third (34.7%) of all estimated lifetime earnings ($1,494,986) spent on taxes.

When we talk about federal dollars, it’s usually outgoing and often in decimals so far to the right that it just becomes noise. A billion. A trillion. Lottttttta zeroes. It’s all just big, big money of the type we will never see in our lifetimes and we just zone out. It’s just too much to comprehend.

Well, this is comprehensible. A half-million dollars is within our intellectual, if not our fiscal grasp (eventually!). But let’s just go for the rhetorical jugular, speak plainly, and make it a cold hard fact: that’s what you’re worth to the federal government. When Democrats refer to you as a “worker,” that’s what they mean. That’s what you are worth. That’s what you are.

The half-million dollar American. Now, with that as the contest, consider this story, from Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit:

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently cut spending for Democrat pet projects, including $620,000 for pregnancy prevention programs for transgender boys.

As Hoft writes,“Can someone explain that one?”

It makes no sense. What makes even less sense is that not even one life’s work could pay that bill. Think of it. Every day, morning after morning, waking up, showering, driving to work, working, driving home, sleeping, doing it all over again the next day and the next, week after week, year after year, until you are dead — and you still can’t pay that bill.

And some faceless, nameless bureaucrat just pencil-whipped it into existence, without a care, and would no doubt be completely unapologetic about it were he or she confronted. It’s a very safe bet this was a big fat check to some progressive non-profit somewhere as a payoff of some kind, for some person or entity who did or will enhance the power of some Democrat on the Hill. There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell it would ever, ever, benefit the labeled cause, however ridiculous, or a Republican on the Hill. Of that, we can be sure.

If you’re married, you’re a million dollar worker-unit. That’s what your marriage is worth to the average bureaucrat with check-signing privileges. A million bucks. Not your rights to life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness. Not even your children. Not at least until they start to work. No. Your worth, your marriage, has only one redeeming quality in the eyes of our government overlords: a million bucks.

How many of us have led utterly wasted lives? Oh, we hoped it was meaningful. Hoped we did some good. Hoped we left the world better than we found it, but nooooo… We just paid $620,000 for pregnancy prevention programs for transgender boys.

Here’s what needs to happen: You and everyone you know need to burn these figures into your brain and feel the bitter sting every time you hear about a million here or a billion there then look around you and do the math. Maybe when you’re at work, or in line for something, look around and count out how many of those lives will be utterly wasted. Toiled for nothing. Busted their humps day after day for some fat check to some Democrat somewhere who would then go on television and tell you you’re a Nazi because you don’t like how they wasted your money.

Don’t ever forget: you are the half-million dollar American.

Now shut-up and get back to work.

Image generated by AI.