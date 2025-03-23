Leftists are finally embracing their Inner Fascist

The far left has always engaged in the politics of projection, but now the truth is coming out with their latest fascistic actions.

Have you ever wondered why the far left is so obsessed with fascism and National Socialism to the point that they regularly project these pejoratives on the pro-freedom community? It’s all about maintaining their tattered old big lie, a falsehood running on fumes these days.

It’s to the point that you can’t even get a rise from leftists on the subject when it was only a few years ago that they were full of bluster if you dared point out that the Nazis were leftists.

These days, they avoid the issue, hoping that, like ‘Russia Collusion,’ if they just keep quiet about their old lies, they can bolster the credibility with their newest.

For the far left, everything is working against them these days.

Their old lies are falling apart, they don’t make any sense in the current political climate, and worst of all, they are acting like leftists as always, committing fascistic actions that would be right at home in any collectivist authoritarian state. But it’s popcorn time for those of us on the pro-freedom right, so let’s review how bad it’s become for the far left.

Let’s start with the fact that their big old lie is disintegrating before our very eyes, in that “fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer” being the best definition of the term.

In recent years several books and videos have come out that eviscerate one of the left’s biggest – and oldest – lies: outright denying that a “National Socialist German Workers' Party” was a National Socialist German Workers' Party.

Even though Rudolf Jung, the man considered to be the ‘Karl Marx’ of National Socialism openly stated in the 2nd Edition of the Book National Socialism Its Foundations, Development, And Goals, published in 1922:

(T)he party’s now more clearly-defined socialist character was also reflected in the adoption of its new name.

Or that the original Social Justice Warrior stated on several occasions Ich Bin Sozialist -- I Am A Socialist.

The books that have come out recently have thoroughly destroyed this lie, to the point that you rarely see leftists seriously trot it out anymore.

We have well-researched books such as Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum, Hitler’s National Socialism with a Dad Saves America video podcast with the author, and equally researched videos that also systematically dismantle the left’s big lie, including one that is 5 hours long entitled: Hitler's Socialism | Destroying the Denialist Counter Arguments.

This was followed up by a ‘shorter’ version that is only 43 min long entitled: Hitler's Socialism: The Evidence is Overwhelming. With a lie with more holes than a hunk of Swiss cheese, leftists have taken to the keep quiet tactic, hoping against hope that no one will notice and blow away their colossal bluff completely.

But then there’s the fact that their current accusations don’t even make any sense. Everyone’s ‘favorite’ gaslighter and senator, Adam Schiff, took to the Jimmy Kimmel show to complain that President Trump is a “dictator,” supposedly because he’s attempting to downsize the federal bureaucracy.

What kind of a dictator is working hard to shrink the size and power of the federal government?

Leftists should realize that doesn’t make any sense. The popularity of the un-Democratic party is sinking like a stone, and that could be one reason why. Because no ‘dictator’ in history has ever tried to shrink the size of their government and diminish their power base, but they can’t seem to figure that out.

The problem for them is that the New York Times said the quiet part out loud with this auspicious headline: With Orders, Investigations and Innuendo, Trump and G.O.P. Aim to Cripple the Left.

Mr. Trump and his allies are aggressively attacking the players and machinery that power the left, taking a series of highly partisan official actions that, if successful, will threaten to hobble Democrats’ ability to compete in elections for years to come.

As is the case with every collectivist or fascistic state, they exploited the government to fund their astroturf operations, and now that it’s threatened, they’re losing their minds.

But worst of all for the far left, they are finally going full Nazi committing fascistic actions that would be right at home in any collectivist authoritarian state, as outlined by AT contributor Ned Barnett: Today’s Real Nazis Are In America, But They’re Not Who You Think: Kristallnacht Musk 2025.

For those without a clear understanding of what the Third Reich’s Nazis 1.0. Kristallnacht was, and what today’s Kristallnacht against Elon Musk and his companies is all about – consider the original Kristallnacht, and consider what today’s far-left Nazi 2.0.s are doing to Tesla.

Except for the religious overtones of what the original Nazis did during Kristallnacht v.1.0, it's remarkably similar.

Does this massive and at least semi-official victimization sound familiar? If you’ve been watching the firebombing of Tesla cars and trucks, as well as Tesla dealerships, it should sound familiar.

All their projection and accusations based on their ridiculous big lie are being blown away by their fascistic actions, and Sasha Stone very appropriately stated Embrace Your Inner Fascists, Democrats. It’s time.

The Democrats lost their minds so thoroughly and completely over Trump’s win in 2016, that they decided this was now their country and everything in it belonged to them. They amassed an unprecedented alignment of power, uniting government with all cultural and corporate institutions. It was all for one and one for all. You know, like the very definition of fascism?

All sticks bundled together as one! A fasci!

It would be communism, except the left needs to be seen as better, superior, smarter, more kind, more decent -- not equal to everyone else. No, they don’t believe that. Fascism, that’s the answer.

Now that we’ve dispensed with the left’s big lie, it can be seen that the collectivist ideologies of communism and fascism both belong on the left side of the political spectrum. And that to aptly prove this point to everyone, the far left is running around acting as they always love to project. Now that they’ve gotten in touch with their inner Camicia Nera or Blackshirt as in Benito Mussolini Squadre d’Azione, maybe they can embrace their collectivistic non-religious faith and stop projecting it on the pro-freedom right.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

