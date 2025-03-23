In praise of Elon Musk

It is a truism that Elon Musk is a genius. But there is another kind of truth about him: his altruism.

Take electric cars. How is Musk selfless? Start with his partnering with the man, President Trump, whose mantra is “drill baby drill,” and who has removed the mandate for electric vehicles -- directly and adversely affecting Musk's own core business.

In fact, Trump has now reportedly decided to dispense with the 8,000 EV chargers that were to be installed at all federal buildings nationwide.

This doesn't even get into what Musk has paid now that far-left terrorists have targeted Musk's Tesla dealerships and stock prices.

But Musk is famously generous. In 2022, Musk gave an astounding $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to various charities. Democrats like Minnesota’s manic Marxist Gov. Tim Walz are cheering the collapse of this stock’s value.

Heinous.

Musk’s founding of the largest EV company in the world once made him a hero with those who pretended to care for the environment. Yet today he is seen by progressives as a greedy rich man who avoids paying his taxes.

Musk is trying to save other taxpayers money and restore transparency, accountability, and integrity to government. And many Democrats hate him for it. I can't decide if that's more bizarre, revolting, or terrifying. It does tell us a lot about the character of those who despise him.

Musk isn't just trying to take us to the moon or rescue abandoned astronauts from their space station, which he recently did -- he wants to get us to other planets.

(My suggestion might be sending all the wacko leftists to Mars, immediately rendering Earth far more pleasantly habitable. Besides, today's Democrat party is composed of people who could easily be mistaken for Martians, based on their total disconnect from most normal, productive citizens.)

Musk, via his Starlink company, is connecting people in remote parts of the world to the Internet and various services that they heretofore have not had. He has at times given connection to Starlink to areas ravaged by war (Ukraine) or natural catastrophe (western North Carolina).

Moreover, Musk is effectively ‘America’s tech support.’

As if all that isn't enough, Musk has essentially saved free speech in the United States of America with his purchase of X. There is no way to overstate the importance of that act. And “progressives” despise him.

Even this is not a complete list of what Elon Musk has done to advance society.

For example, I haven’t mentioned Neuralink, which could one day help the blind to see, or the Boring Company, which digs tunnels like nobody has ever dug.

Yet “progressives” despise him.

An Ode to X? Yes, and an Ode to Musk.

To whom much is given, much is expected. Musk is an overachiever.

We all owe him a debt of gratitude. The Left owes him an apology. (And reparations.) Realistically, we will likely be on Mars before that happens.



Image: Grok, via X, AI-generated image