Today’s Real Nazis Are In America, But They’re Not Who You Think: Kristallnacht Musk 2025

In what way are the German Nazis, v.1.0., 1938, akin to the United States Nazis, v.2.0., 2025?

The answer may surprise you.



Hitler was elected Chancellor of Germany on Jan. 30, 1933. Twenty months later, after the death of German President Paul von Hindenburg, Hitler won 90 percent of the votes in a plebiscite on August 19, 1934, making him both chancellor and president, a new position Hitler called “Der Führer” (the Leader).

However, he really made his mark as the most virulent anti-semite on the planet on Nov. 9, 1938. Then – in one awful night – vicious Jewish oppression really took hold across Germany and Austria.



For those without a clear understanding of what the Third Reich’s Nazis 1.0. Kristallnacht was, and what today’s Kristallnacht against Elon Musk and his companies is all about – consider the original Kristallnacht, consider what today’s far-Left Nazi 2.0.s are doing to Tesla.

Except for the religious overtones of what the original Nazis did during Kristallnacht v.1.0, it's remarkably similar.

Does this massive and at least semi-official victimization sound familiar? If you’ve been watching the firebombing of Tesla cars and trucks, as well as Tesla dealerships, it should sound familiar.

Newport Beach, CA



Walked out my door to a cybertruck sharpied with “Nazi Scum”



This isn’t my car - but beyond disturbed that this is happening in my community.



Luckily there was a note on the car that a good samaritan left that stated “i saw who did this call me”.… pic.twitter.com/sfS1Y4Gdp0 — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) March 20, 2025

Tens of thousands of OG (Original Generation) Nazis shattered windows in hundreds of thousands of Jewish homes, hospitals and businesses. They also painted hateful slogans on those buildings or torched many thousands of them. The name, Kristallnacht, “Night of shattered glass,” became the watchword of official Nazi oppression of the Jews.

By 1945, this virulent hatred took the lives of 6.5 million Jews, along with other hated minorities, including activist Christian – mostly, but not exclusively, Catholic – leaders, such as Protestant pastor and concentration camp victim Martin Neimuller.



Fast forward 88 years after the original Kristallnacht.

New: 🚨 The FBI are on the scene at a Tesla service center fire in Las Vegas.



Whether you like Elon Musk and Tesla or not, targeted attacks are not the answer!



GITMO or El Salvador for these t*rror*sts?

pic.twitter.com/RP8mjAhyuS — Tom Homan - Border Czar MAGA News Reports (@TomHoman_) March 18, 2025

In America, the modern Kristallnacht has sadly become “business as usual” for far-Left Democrats Nazis, including political candidates and party leaders.

Thousands of Tesla owners were doxxed and threatened.



Dozens of Teslas were set on fire and vandalized.



A bunch of Tesla dealerships were targeted with violence.



Tim Walz hasn’t condemned this coordinated domestic terrorism.



Instead, he’s practically celebrating and egging it… pic.twitter.com/FBAs83GrUe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

Rick Wilson wanted to "put a bullet in Donald Trump." Now he wants to "kill Tesla"



He is an unhinged and deranged extremist. pic.twitter.com/IECLQTCw1H — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) March 19, 2025

Musk, labeled Trump’s chief Nazi by the far Left, is taking time away from the companies he owns, including X, SpaceX, and of course, Tesla, maker of the most energy-efficient electric cars on Earth.

Since he created DOGE, Musk’s led efforts to cut a couple of trillion wasted dollars from the federal budget, These savings are to reduce the $34 trillion national debt. For this good and necessary work, Musk’s become the target of America’s real Nazis. Hint: they all voted for Harris.



From the beginning, Musk has become a target of the American far-Left, the latter-day Nazis. What began with a fiendishly clever attempt to lower Tesla’s market value, and – in a stroke – cut Musk’s wealth, has become a wave of pure-Nazi-like tactics, against Tesla itself, along with dealers and individual owners. For the first time in my long lifetime, Americans have become targets of truly Kristallnacht-like terror tactics.

First, they tried to persuade – with rhetoric – people who own Teslas to sell them off in favor of other energy-efficient cars.

That had a limited impact.

Then they called for different tactics, and the American far-Left Nazis took a page from Hitler’s playbook, beginning a Kristallnacht-like attempt to shatter Tesla auto dealers’ windows, spray hateful graffiti on dealers’ doors and firebombed cars on display in the lots. As well as individually owned Tesla vehicles and charging stations.

It’s a wonder no one has died. Yet.



These personal attacks didn’t directly hurt the dealerships, but they did punished the owners of Teslas, regardless of their political affiliation – if any. They also created a barrier to individuals buying Teslas, reducing the market for used Musk’s e-cars.



Likely all Teslas are insured. Some Tesla owners – including the incredibly “brave” (sarcasm added) Democrat far-Left Sen. Mark Kelly – chose to sell off their targeted e-cars and e-trucks.

As a former astronaut and military officer, Kelly should have known better. Reading the far-left gibberish literally written on dealership walls, Musk’s former friend quickly and very publicly sold off his Tesla, before turning around and buying a gas-guzzling Chevy Tahoe SUV.

So much for saving the planet – his official “public” reason for buying a Tesla. With the far-Left’s outcry against Musk, saving the planet suddenly became far less important than saving his career, or honoring his friendship.



Until he came out for Trump, Elon Musk had been the darlings of many Green New Dealers and other far-Left environmental Nazis. The reason was simple. Musk manufactured – in the United States, no less – an electric car both phenomenally-efficient and luxurious. This was so popular that even far-Left U.S. senators and other prominent Democrat politicians – who presumably could buy any energy-efficient vehicle they chose.



So what has caused all this deranged uprising against one of the world’s richest men? Musk’s a true philanthropist who has spent much of his career helping others. Among other things, he’s given free Internet access via his self-funded Starlink network of in-orbit communications satellites. These allow people, deprived of access to the Internet by natural disasters, wars or other calamities to connect via Musk’s Starlink.



Through donated Starlink ground stations, he’s helped many thousands of people in devastation zones – last fall’s horrific hurricanes, or near the front lines in the Russia-Ukraine – to remain connected – at no cost to themselves. He even builds and launches the rockets that put the Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. All for free.

And that's just one example, we don't need to bring up the major space rescue of stranded astronauts from Musk's SpaceX that happened just this week.



While Musk is nothing if not experienced dealing with those who – for stupid knee-jerk reasons or no reasons – attack him personally, it's a new thing to see this attack on his businesses.

When he took over Twitter, investing more than $44 billion to provide uncensored, politically-neutral global discussion network, as opposed to Twitter’s massive effort to block conservatives from sharing their facts and opinions. Eighty percent of Twitter employees, including virtually all of Twitters’ “fact checkers,” ensured that only liberals had access to Twitter’s massive audience. Changing the name to X, the first thing he did was eliminate those 80 percenters – employees who liked ensuring that far-Lefters had a monopoly on Twitter. They were outraged, and opposition to Trump began immediately.



Initially, they used their free access to left-leaning Mainstream Media to make the case that over-valued Twitter began losing market value as soon as Musk began meddling. This tactic initially cost Musk tens of billions of dollars in market value, membership revenue and advertising dollars. Until all the people who’d been shut out of Twitter found that in X, they had unfettered access to the truth.



Their initial success incited the same far Lefters to go nuts.

In San Francisco, the city government was prodded to tell Musk he must take down the “X” logo from atop his building – disregarding the fact that thousands of businesses in the City by the Bay had signs on or above their buildings. Somehow, when Musk did it, it must be wrong because Musk was wrong.

However, before they could even begin celebrating Musk’s latest “blow,” Elon ordered his California-based world headquarters closed and most of its employees laid off, then relocated X to a state – Texas – more comfortable with both branding a major corporation’s world headquarters and with the idea that free speech must be for all – not just for “all” who share far-left ideologies.



However, once he became head of DOGE, and began cutting corrupt spending in federal agencies, more was needed. The better he got and the more positive results he generated – the more the far Left sought more effective tactics to put Musk in his place.



When just speaking out didn’t seem to deter Musk from his efforts, many on the far Left sought to destroy Tesla’s value on the stock exchange by scaring away buyers and making dealership and Tesla car owners – very nervous. Who wants to become a target, with a big red bullseye painted on their cars or dealerships, just to make an expensive point?

Some will – the brave advocates of Musk and free enterprise, as well as those refuse to knuckle under to Nazi-like oppression and terror.



Ned Barnett, a long-time military historian, studied Nazi propaganda and terror tactics in Graduate School, the better to spot and oppose them. He has written a series of novels set in early World War II – his understanding of propaganda and terror influenced those books, and his nine appearances on The History Channel as on-camera historian.



In his career, he has published 40 books, including 18 ghostwritten books (and one animated screenplay, a young-adult fantasy film). He has three more books scheduled for publication this year, including a ghost-written book for a major conservative political candidate. He specializes in marketing books and authors to improve sales. Ned can be contacted at nedbarnett51@gmail.com or 702-561-1167.

