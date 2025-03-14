It's amendment-decorating season in Oregon

We have reached the greatly anticipated Amendment Dressing Season in the Oregon legislative session.

This season exists because Democrats and Oregon Liberals believe by adding tinsel, bows, balls, and wreaths, they can change the meaning of the Bill of Rights Amendment.

For example, the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights says:

A well-regulated militia is necessary for a free state's security; the people's right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Notice there are no addendums, asterisks, or other side comments, sub-clauses that mention age, serial numbers, height, weight, the color of your eyes, the color of your skin, or requiring you to have a permit to bear arms.

Yet Democrats passed a bill, HB 2005, banning unserialized guns.

This year, the Democrats have introduced another bill, one of two dozen anti-gun bills, Senate Bill 697, which:

prohibits a person from transferring certain firearms to a recipient the person knows, or reasonably should know, is under 21 years of age.

Oregon Democrats keep trying to find the hook in the amendment where they can hang their woke progressive additions, seeking one that the Supreme Court of the U.S. will not tear down.

Their gun control holiday decorations, so carefully selected and hung with care, have no velcro or hooks that hold them onto the amendment; SCOTUS will turn their attention to all the piles of fluff without standing, and like confetti in a hurricane, the amendment will be swept clean.

This is the pattern in Oregon: Wash, Rinse, Repeat. Watch the inevitable crash and then not learn anything from it.

In Oregon, Democrats have this bizarre outlook that if they make a law that hopefully changes an amendment, it will stand. They don’t seem to understand that their elected office has limited power and scope. They do not have the power or reach to amend the Constitution of the United States, Period!

Oregon and the federal government are on a collision course, and we shall see who reigns supreme. My feeling is, don’t bet against Pam Bondi, Tom Homan, Kash Patel, and President Trump.

The children in the Oregon sandbox will come up against adults who will not suffer fools. It will be brutal and definitely entertaining. So enjoy the ahow!



John Woods is a husband, father, activist, certified action range shooter, veteran, patriot, and voting delegate to the Oregon State Republican Party.

Image: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free