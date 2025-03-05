Hot takes from President Trump’s address to Congress

President Trump’s address to Congress was a masterclass in leadership, political theater, and well-timed traps for the Democrats, who—true to form—walked right into them.

Here are my hot takes on the speech, the spectacle, and the sheer entertainment of watching Democrats flail in real-time.

1. The Party of Perpetual Grievance

It was as if Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries served castor oil and prune juice at the pre-speech caucus meeting—because Democrats sat there puckered and miserable.

Nothing made that more apparent than their refusal to applaud as Trump honored, amongst others:

Laken Riley’s mother and sister —a grieving family who deserved at least basic human decency.

A 13-year-old boy recovering from brain cancer was recognized as an honorary Secret Service agent.

A young man realizing his dream of attending West Point.

You’d think one Democrat might acknowledge perseverance and hope. Nope. Faces twisted as tight as what they were sitting on.

It was the political equivalent of watching a vegan at a North Carolina pig pickin’—arms crossed, lips pursed. You don’t eat pork? Fine. But don’t wander over to the pit and complain about how the hog is being smoked.

If Democrats want to be the Party of Perpetual Grievance, mission accomplished. Go whole hog.

2. Zelenskyy’s Rare Earth Dilemma: Conning or Capitulating?

Trump’s rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine sent Democrats into full meltdown mode. Why? Because it left them with two bad options:

Either Zelenskyy is conning the U.S. again —so why are we still funding him?

—so why are we still funding him? Or he’s capitulating to Mr. Big Stick (45-47)—meaning he’s working with Trump for peace.

Democrats looked like someone had just canceled their Netflix account—the one they were freeloading off their third cousin twice removed.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has boxed himself in with European allies who wave pens like swords but still want that sweet, sweet gas from Mother Russia.

3. The Ukrainian Party: Their Only Standing Ovation

The only time Democrats sprang up like revival preachers was when Trump mentioned Ukraine aid. That’s their whole brand now—Make Ukraine Great Again-ish.

They sat stone-faced when Trump highlighted: Interest rates going down.

Manufacturing returning to America. Border security successes.

But say Ukraine, and suddenly they’re making it rain like they’re at a Vegas nightclub.

4. AI, Apple, and Taiwan Investments? No Thanks, Say Democrats

Trump touted significant investments in AI, Apple, and Taiwanese semiconductor production—and Democrats scowled.

Apparently, they hate job creation—at least for the next four years. Americans should remember that when they vote.

5. Al Green’s Cane-Waving Cameo

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) put on a full-blown show, raising cane—and not in a good way—before getting tossed from the chamber.

He looked one cane short of Preston Brooks caning Charles Sumner.

Rep. Green likely has no clue about the historical parallel he just stumbled into—otherwise, he might have picked a less humiliating way to grandstand on national television.

And no, this is not the singer Al Green. This Al Green wouldn’t be the first Honorable to climb the political ladder on a famous name.

If only his performance had included a soulful rendition of Let’s Stay Together—instead, we got Let’s Get Removed by Security.

6. Tariff Tantrums: Europe Clutches Its Pearls

Europe scolds the U.S. for not doing enough while paying Russia more for energy than they’ve sent in aid to Ukraine.

Trump made it clear: More tariffs are coming, and Europe had best pay heed.

With NATO allies, it’s like biting the hand that feeds you—then whining about the taste.

Meanwhile, Europe should brace for Trump’s right hook.

7. Slotkin’s Shrill Response

“First. Second. I will keep this short…”

First, Senator Slotkin, no one cares.

Second, you are grating.

Third, don’t accuse Trump of stealing a line from Ronald Reagan. He was a Republican. He’s ours. You’re the one trying to steal a memory here.

Her focus-grouped rebuttal had all the charm of a DMV employee announcing the printer was broken.

Meanwhile, the media will fawn over her, much kinder than they were to Katie Britt, whose crime was giving her speech in her family kitchen.

Slotkin? It looked like photoshopped flags behind her. Hopefully, just bad lighting. But the speech? Dim.

8. Justice Kennedy’s Cameo: The Swing Vote Swings By

Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy made a rare appearance—I can’t recall a former justice donning his robe and rejoining the merry band for a presidential speech.

At 88, ol’ swing vote looked spry, ready to cast a deciding vote on where to eat before the speech—Bobby Van’s or St. Anselm—and where to hold the after-party.

Meanwhile, only four sitting justices showed up. Kudos to Justice Kagan for at least attending—though maybe she just wanted to keep an eye on Kennedy.

9. Trump’s Oratory Triumph

Trump delivered one of his best speeches—stirring, historic, and strategically effective.

He keeps setting rhetorical traps, and Democrats can’t help but walk right in.

It’s chess versus checkers—while the Democrats are still trying to play Old Maid.

10. Restoring Democracy: Turning the Tables on the Left

Trump flipped the script, positioning himself as the one restoring democracy while the left embraces censorship, lawfare, and bureaucratic overreach.

Democrats claim they’re “defending democracy,” but watching them sit in protest as Trump made his case?

That was a priceless moment of self-revealing hypocrisy.

Honorable Mentions:

Pelosi’s Mask Mystery: Virtue signaling or medical necessity? With Pelosi, it’s a fair question. But not just any mask—a color-coordinated, posh one, fitting her not-so-working-class persona.

Virtue signaling or medical necessity? With Pelosi, it’s a fair question. But not just any mask—a color-coordinated, posh one, fitting her not-so-working-class persona. The Horror of Rose DeLauro: Want to terrify people this Halloween? Dress up as Rose DeLauro. Some enterprising college students should make Fatheads of her for March Madness free throws. Distracting? Oh yes. Fun fact: She mentored Hunter Biden. We all know how that turned out.

Want to terrify people this Halloween? Dress up as Rose DeLauro. Some enterprising college students should make Fatheads of her for March Madness free throws. Distracting? Oh yes. Fun fact: She mentored Hunter Biden. We all know how that turned out. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s ‘State of the Sore Losers’ Address: Pressley (D-Taxachusetts) hosted her own counterprogramming stunt, whimsically titled “State of the People,” where she unleashed the usual Democrat rants. She warned Americans that “we can’t normalize this.”

Alright then—maybe she should start by tendering her resignation, because Trump won. Your party lost.

Besides, Democrats should stop stamping their feet about 2024 while still relitigating 2020. If Pressley and her colleagues can’t accept elections while scolding others for “election denial,” they’re phonies of the highest order.

If she wanted truth in advertising, her gripe session should have been called “State of the Sore Losers.” After all, we can’t normalize this.

NBC’s Shameless Spin: Trump shook hands with Supreme Court justices and said, “Thank you again. Won’t forget.” NBC turned it into a shadowy conspiracy. Third-rate journalism, but it's also NBC.

Trump shook hands with Supreme Court justices and said, “Thank you again. Won’t forget.” NBC turned it into a shadowy conspiracy. Third-rate journalism, but it's also NBC. Fauxcahontas. Enough said.

Charlton Allen is an attorney, former chief executive officer, and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast. X: @CharltonAllenNC

Image: YouTube video screen grab.