Analyzing the Trump/Zelensky meeting

The White House meeting between President Zelensky and President Trump has become a Rorschach Test, where people are projecting their own opinions onto it and finding ways to justify them. Notably, those who are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome have blindly attacked this meeting, just as they attacked all of Trump’s executive orders and his DOGE cutbacks.

The main problem with the meeting was that Zelensky and Trump each had different expectations of what would happen. Zelensky was used to interacting with Joe Biden, who just kept giving him the money he asked for each time. There is also word that Zelensky was “coached” at a meeting with “Team Obama” to be demanding and disruptive. They pumped him up and filled his head with falsities that led to his misplaced arrogance and entitlement, as if he held all the cards. Zelensky naively trusted them when they likely told him that Trump needed to get this deal to be a hero in Americans’ eyes; in other words that Trump needed him more than he needed Trump, which, of course, is not true.

The day started pleasantly when Trump met Zelensky outside the White House and welcomed him. Trump even noted that Zelensky “dressed up” for the occasion, since he was wearing all black, which was more formal than his usual khaki attire. Trump may have preferred the respect of a suit, but he said it good naturedly with a smile. This made it clear, from the beginning, that he was expecting Zelensky to be thankful and humble.

As for body language, Trump’s arms and legs were open wide, indicating that he was open to hearing what Zelensky had to say. Zelensky’s body language was more closed, his arms were crossed and he seemed to shrink as he realized he wasn’t going to get his way.

As the meeting progressed, it became more obvious from his body language that Zelensky was not there to make a deal, at least not without a lot of concessions.

When the media started asking questions, Zelensky’s demeanor became more aggressive and it was clear that he had another agenda. He started grimacing, interrupting Trump, and trying to get the media attention on him, so that he could finally turn things around.

After a while, Vice President JD Vance spoke up very plainly. He pointed out that Zelensky was being very disrespectful and had not even said, “Thank you,” since the meeting began. Trump said, “Your people are very brave. But you’re either going to make a deal or we’re out. And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty… But once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing.” Here, Trump’s voice reflected his disappointment.

Trump kept trying to point out that Zelensky doesn’t "have the cards,” but Zelensky refused to acknowledge that Ukraine would have lost the war already if it hadn’t been for America’s help. Trump said, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III.” But, every time Trump mentioned the horror of more people dying, Zelensky barely acknowledged this -- as if he really didn’t care about his countrymen.

Instead, Zelensky continued whining that he’d agreed to a ceasefire before, but Russia broke it. Trump made the point that that was with other presidents. He said, “He might have broken deals with Obama and Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden… but he didn’t break them with me. He wants to make a deal.”

It was increasingly frustrating that Zelensky failed to recognize the difference. Zelensky complained that Trump was aligned with Putin, to which Trump replied, “I’m not aligned with anybody…. I’m aligned with the United States of America…. with the good of the world."

Even more disturbing to Trump than Zelensky disrespecting him was Zelensky’s disrespect towards America, when he said, “During the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and don’t feel it now. But you will feel it in the future.” This really irked Trump, who replied, “Don’t tell me what we will feel… we’re strong….”

Throughout the meeting, Trump looked Zelensky straight in the eye when he was speaking to him, while Zelensky rarely looked directly at Trump. Instead, Zelensky looked to the side, to the floor, to Vance at times, but not directly at Trump. Why? Because he knew he wasn’t being straight with Trump and was afraid Trump would see through him. Finally, when Trump did see through him, and his frustration got to the boiling point, he told Zelensky to leave.

Zelensky has certainly changed from the impressive, courageous leader he was when the war began. He has been spoiled by Biden and Obama and now by European leaders who are making hollow promises. Some in Ukraine have called for him to be impeached.

This may be necessary, but such a decision should not be made too quickly. Everyone is still trying to assess the fallout of his ill-advised behavior at the White House. Instead, Zelensky should save his people and his own skin by asking politely for another White House meeting, which he should begin by acknowledging how much he needs Trump’s help and thanking him for all that America has given him so far.

Image: White House