Somebody ‘splain this to me, please

At President Trump’s address Tuesday night he told of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed not quite a year ago in Far Rockaway, Queens. Trump said that the decorated officer had been shot “while conducting a traffic stop.” Actually, Diller and his partner were investigating a report that an occupant of a car parked in a bus stop had been seen with a handgun. The officers suspected that the car’s occupants were planning to rob a nearby store.

Trump introduced Diller’s widow, Stephanie, and used the story to remind the audience that Diller had been killed by criminals with long records (including arrests and convictions that included robbery, assault, murder, and attempted murder), and who, like far too many more like them, should never have been on the street.

Trump addressed Stephanie Diller, and declared that, in order for her son Ryan to know that his murdered father was a genuine hero, he was proposing a mandatory death sentence for anyone who murders a police officer.

The Republican side of the room cheered and applauded. But from the other side of the room could be heard what sounded like jeers, boos, and shouts of protest such as had emanated from the Democrat side throughout Trump’s address.

Could somebody help me out here, please? Were these people actually voicing their disapproval of Trump’s proposal? Were they actually objecting to the notion that cop-killers deserve the death penalty? And why is there not already a mandatory death sentence for someone who murders a police officer?

I’d like to know just what sort of people think that killing a police officer is somehow not deserving of being put to death. On what planet, in what universe, do these people live? Could somebody explain this to me, please? Do they inhabit some other dimension, in which the very concepts of justice and of good vs. evil are stood on their ear?

I suppose it’s not really all that surprising, given that there’s a whole genre of “music” that glamorizes and encourages such acts. There’s even an actor, currently in his 24th year playing a cop (!) on one of TV’s longest-running and most successful franchises, who began his career “rapping” a “song” titled “Cop Killer.” And don’t get me started on how various cop-killers, like the murderer of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, have been fêted and fawned over.

Nor it is it all that surprising given that those same people somehow believe, for example, that men can declare themselves to be women and compete in women’s sports, or that our borders should be thrown open to anyone, from anywhere, who wishes to enter, no matter what sort of criminal record, gang affiliations, or mental or physical illness they bring with them, and that such persons deserve to have their food, lodging and transportation needs provided or subsidized by U.S. taxpayers. And, as Trump noted earlier in his speech, if he were to cure the worst disease known to mankind, these same people would not applaud, nor cheer, nor even smile.)

