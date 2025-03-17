Hills to Die On: Democrats know how to pick 'em

What is it about Democrats and their urge to inflict criminals and terrorists upon us?

In their quest to Get Trump on immigration, which is probably his strongest point with the public, they've picked three migrant cause célèbres they're waving at the public, promoting them as sob stories and "threats to democracy."

And boy, do they stink.

First off, the case of recent Columbia University graduate and green card holder, Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born "Palestinian" and citizen of Algeria who organized pro-Hamas protests there last year, promoted Jew-hate, and called for the end of Western Civilization.

Democrats have been quick to jump on the issue as a matter of protecting the rights of green card holders.

Aside from the legalism, which will be sorted out in courts, do they really think American voters are obsessed with legal due process for someone like this over watching one of the country's great universities get desecrated by Jew-hating maniacs who leave trash all over the place, take over buildings, smash windows and furniture, spray graffiti, hold custodians hostage, whine for the cameras over food, and create such a monstrous mess at the center of the university grounds that they disrupted graduation? If someone hates the U.S. and the university that took them in that much, should they really be in this country at all?

Explain how this character got a green card at all -- that's a second question.

But Democrats are making this their issue, their hill they die on, and all it's doing for them is dropping their public approval rating.

Khalil is far from their only poster boy.

Another charmer that Democrats and their media allies are championing is Dr. Rasha Alawieh, supposedly a noble kidney doctor in Rhode Island, who just happens to have a hankering for Hezb'allah, the evil terrorist organization that deals drugs, shoots rockets at Israel, traffics arms, takes money from the mullah regime in Iran, and was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and Argentinians in their various terror attacks.

She got herself deported after one too many fawnings at the terrorists -- she flew to a top Hezb'allah leader's funeral in Lebanon after Israel gutted the organization. The media reported that she was just visiting "family."

Now that she's been thrown out, Democrats are unleashing howls of horror, calling Trump a dictator and all that.

Again, is this really the hill they want to die on? Nobody wants terrorist fangirls in this country like this is some kind of normal development. Why have we been importing it in? Of course she needed to be thrown out -- her loyalty to Hezb'allah is pretty clear.

But that's far from their only poster terrorist.

They made a huge stink over the weekend when President Trump repatriated hundreds of hardened Venezuelan criminals to El Salvador, which kindly offered to take them for us, into their high security -- and to criminals, deeply dreaded -- prisons, where they get their heads shaved, stand and sit in hunched formation in their underwear and are forced to say they will vow to pay their debt to society. These are the monsters who have killed a lot of Americans, particularly young vulnerable ones like 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Texas, attacked a lot of cops, raped a lot of women and children, and taken over apartment buildings in Colorado. They are an absolute plague on society, and as President Trump has shipped them out, Democrats and their left-wing lawyer allies are howling outrage.

Are they saying they want these thugs to stay? To allow Tren de Aragua have its way with their American hosts? That they want terrorism support to be a new normal?

The Trump administration has been very careful about deporting the worst of the worst as the cameras are on them. Yet Democrats are leaping right up to the bait, jumping to defend the world's bottom-of-the-barrels as having some kind of right to be in our country.

What planet do they live on? And why are they choosing this hill to die on? Have they no other issues but defending criminals and terrorist supporters? It sounds like they view this as an attack on their political base -- and they'd just foolish enough to go public about it in that frontal, confrontational way of theirs. The public can see whose side they are on.

It's amazing how stupid these Democrats really are.

