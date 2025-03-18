Britain's lamest hour

Britain’s Labour Party has introduced the “Employment Rights Bill,” which, of course, is actually about limiting the rights of the vast majority in order to protect the ‘rights’ of a relative few.

Clause 18 of the ERB would amend the Equality Act to force employers to “take all reasonable steps” to cocoon their staff from “harassment” by “third parties.”

This will mean that people who own or work in English pubs won’t be allowed to tell their customers off-color jokes or express certain opinions lest they be overheard by someone who could possibly take offense, since, according to the employment tribunal, “harassment” includes remarks that a person with one or more “protected characteristics” could find upsetting.

In effect, casual banter may be banned.

The banter ban may even mean that ‘banter bouncers’ could be employed to patrol the pub and listen for talk that could be offensive to a non-binary, bisexual Wiccan having a bad day. Lists of banned words or phrases could adorn the walls. Customers could have to show proof that they have taken and passed a sensitivity training course. The age-old charm of the English pub would likely be gone forever.

Which may be a moot point, anyway, as English pubs may soon be gone forever. The Guardian reported that fifty pubs a month closed across England and Wales in the first half of 2024.

Increasing costs, tax hikes, rising National Insurance rates, and the outlawing of zero-hours contracts are a few of the factors said to contribute to the precipitous decline in taverns. Scheduled tax hikes in 2025 will make it harder still for many to keep their doors open. This all after -- and on top of -- The Plandemic.

Yet there is another reason for the demise of pubs that isn’t being talked about in the mainstream media: the ever-increasing Muslim population. Drinking alcohol in any form is forbidden under Sharia Law (and can result in 80 lashes from a local judge).

The fertility rate for Muslims in England is at least 3.0, meaning 3 children per woman, dramatically higher than the 1.8 for native born English women.

Given the very large number of Muslims already living in the U.K., the math is easy — the result inevitable.

The English pub was iconic and thrived when England had a soul … and a heart. When it fought for freedom and against tyranny. Pubs were every town’s meeting space, fostering togetherness and cohesion. Once Jolly Olde England is becoming less cohesive, less jolly -- and more dangerous -- by the day.

Britain is moving on to the next phase, a phase with fewer British and fewer pubs. (The two may well be intertwined.) Leftist Prime Minister Keir Starmer is the new Neville Chamberlain.

But there is no Winston Churchill waiting in the wilderness to save Britannia.

Someone once said, “Don’t cry for me, Argentina.” Towards the end, Churchill might have said, “Don’t cry for me, Britain.”

Many of my conservative friends tell me not to shed a tear over the coming death of England, but I may cry in my beer, anyway. Just not in an English pub. Churchill would, too.

England has surrendered.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License