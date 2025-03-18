Miserable Dems at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (KCPA) recently elected President Trump as board chair. Richard Grenell will serve as interim Kennedy Center president, and fourteen new Kennedy Center Trustees were also announced, including Susie Wiles and Usha Vance. It’s an overhaul, and Trump promises to fix it up.

In the meantime, Trump encourages people to attend shows there. One that has been running a really long time is the play Shear Madness. Indeed, it is the longest running play in American theater history. It is put on in the Terrace Theater, but the KCPA has other theaters capable of hosting plays.

If audiences still enjoy Shear Madness, which is billed as a musical comedy, it can continue to grace the Terrace Theater. As Trump brings KCPA into more modern times, maybe it’s also time for a more modern play. How about something absolutely hysterical for the KCPA’s Eisenhower Theatre? How about a slapstick farce that portrays the utter futility in the modern Democrat party?

Sheer madness is so rampant in the Democrat party that their approval ratings have been sheared. In their ranks there’s disparagement, disloyalty, delusion, depression, denouncements, and general disarray. Really, it has all the hallmarks of a mad Shakespearean tragedy.

President Trump said he expects Broadway hits like Les Misérables to do well for the center. Translated, that phrase literally means “the miserable ones” or “the wretched.” Both descriptions perfectly capture the current state of the demented Dems.

There’s a new chair in town at the Kennedy Center. There’s also a new center president and trustees. Building renovations are being imagineered. With a fresh cast of luminaries now heading the KCPA, what better time to commission a new play, perhaps titled Les Dems Misérables?

With astute casting and a clever creative team, including playwright and director, it could parallel Les Misérables themes. However, instead of 19th-century France, it would expose modern Dem madness, including lawfare and social injustice toward American citizens, especially those donning scarlet caps emblazoned with “MAGA.”

Madness themes seem to entice audiences, so that ought to get potential Eisenhower Theater audiences rollicking and rolling.

Image via Picryl.