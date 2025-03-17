Near-death experiences, reliance on oil, and more cataclysmic failures? It’s all just part and parcel of “green” energy.

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

It was a tough week for the wind turbine industry, with more disasters than normal.

First, a Chinese truck-driver was almost impaled by a wind turbine blade in transport after a wreck on the roadway—it is the definition of “narrow miss.” The video footage is terrifying; see here:

And here:

Talk about new fear unlocked. Here are the crash details, according to a report by Lewin Day at The Autopian:

The truck apparently swerved at the last moment, so the wind turbine blade only pierced the shipping container on the trailer, while leaving the cabin intact. This thankfully allowed the driver to survive the incident, with MSN China reporting that there were no casualties.

Secondly, moving the turbines from port to port, across bodies of water required… petroleum-based fuel? Here’s the BBC headline:

Huge ship set to carry turbines to North Sea farm

Of course, the industry is very mum on what fuel source this ship uses, but we can all reasonably deduce it’s diesel—The Maritime Executive writes about the ship’s commitment to decreasing emissions, which is why it carries a massive lithium-ion battery on board, and how it was built to adapt to “future fuels” when the time arose. I mean, without petroleum-based fuel like diesel, how else can the “green” industry transport its goods? Energy procured from solar panels and wind turbines? Come on, man!

Thirdly, Canadian locals in Ontario were “surprised” by the “carnage” after the whole spinning portion of a turbine (rotor and blades) “plummeted” to the ground is a disastrous failure:

Dozens of onlookers stopped on a rural road in Bayham Township on Sunday after hearing of the collapse of a wind turbine blade. The three massive blades and rotor lying in a field on Glen Erie Line near Port Burwell were described by those driving by as ‘carnage’ and ‘very surprising.’

Apparently, the company decided to take the entire “farm” offline out of an abundance of caution—so much for a reliable source of “renewable” energy!

Near-death experiences, reliance on oil, and more cataclysmic failures? It’s all just part and parcel of “green” energy.

