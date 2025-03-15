Can Trump and the team really win?

Republicans have a couple of inherent disadvantages as compared to Democrats. Democrats make up ridiculous lies about Republicans, such as Trump will not leave office or will cancel elections, knowing that a certain percentage of idiots will believe them.

Republicans can't really make up lies like that, because there actually is nothing that Democrats won't do to regain, retain, or enhance their power.

This is on top of the fact that most Republicans don't promise everybody free stuff across-the-board, everywhere, all the time, as they expect people to put forth a modicum of effort to enhance their own lives and those of their families … thereby allowing them to respect themselves.

We will see how long public favor, such as it is, stays with Trump, Musk, Vance, and team.

Sadly, if recent history is any guide, it probably won't be all that long, as roughly half the country has attention spans shorter than those of Cocker spaniels, and many more soon tire of intensity, drama, or conflict of any type. (And Republicans so often capitulate without reason.)

I pray that I am wrong.

Time will tell, but this is a fight that we must win -- and win now -- or America will be unrecognizable in the not-too-distant future. Either we the people prevail over the Deep State, or liberty, accountability, transparency, and hope will be lost forever.

