Ending the Fed

Even if Trump and Musk do everything they promise, it won’t matter if they don’t change the built-in incentive that feeds the Swamp.

Trump and Musk are doing a lot to correct the corruption woven into every fabric of the Republic. But if their journey takes them up to the door of the Federal Reserve and they don’t kick it open and destroy what protects it, everything else they do will just be rearranging the deck chairs on the USS America sinking in debt.

One hundred twelve years ago, progressives pulled off a trifecta of woe:

The direct election of senators, to further doom states’ rights, the imposition of the up-until-then unconstitutional punitive, progressive income tax, to Karl Marx’s delight, and the linchpin, creation of the Federal Reserve, which gave the ultimate cabal of huge banking interests exclusive power to print money while simultaneously diminishing its value and consequently the power to deny money to their enemies and reward themselves and their cohorts.

The Fed allegedly was created to manage natural economic ebbs and flows. But in reality, its creators empowered themselves to artificially create economy-killing shortages to drive up prices, including the price of borrowing money, which became a necessity because of the diminishing value of money, which they simultaneously achieved by printing it on demand.

The resulting hyperinflation has made the dollar worth 3 cents of its value in 1914.

If Trump and Musk leave the Fed intact, it is certain that it will print even more money to bail out even more banks which otherwise would fail because their customers cannot afford to pay what they borrowed. There will be a money printing spree at the Fed to make the last 112 years look like penny pinching.

The Fed is the epitome of unelected, unaccountable bureaucracy, also known as the Swamp and the Deep State.

Feeding the fever will be massive government spending of trillions of dollars it doesn’t have to offset the massive economic losses in the private sector. It will make whatever was saved by Musk’s DOGE seem penny ante by comparison.

In short, if the Fed is left operational, despite all Trump and Musk’s cuts and spending reductions it will only ensure that all the bad habits of the past century will come roaring back with a vengeance.

Tell your congressional representatives, Trump, and Musk not to stop until the Fed is reduced to a bad memory. Otherwise, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image: Tony Webster