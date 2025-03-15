The South African ambassador’s fate shows that America will no longer be bullied

In the pre-modern world, “might made right.” If you could beat someone up, you won. The modern, nuanced, moral view is that “right is what makes right” so that more powerful nations must be careful not to abuse that power just because they can.

However, the leftist view is that “might makes wrong.” If you are a large, sophisticated, powerful nation (i.e., America), your very existence means you’re a bully. Anyone who stands up to you is virtuous, and you must suck it up, even to the point of national suicide. This is an immoral position justified only by the left’s desire to destroy the West, especially America.

President Trump is not a fan of national suicide. He also recognizes that morality derives, not from relative size, but from...well, actual morality. That’s why his administration, acting through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had no compunction about kicking out South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, after the ambassador gave a long speech attacking Trump and Trump’s America as white supremacist. South Africa may be small, but its government is also rotten to the core, and we don’t need to take that.

The story began when Breitbart News got hold of a lecture that Rasool gave to a South African think tank. Please note when you read the quoted material that, while Masool never uses the phrase “white supremacy,” that’s clearly what he means when he speaks of “supremacy.” We know that because he pairs that term with the observation that demographic shifts mean America will no longer be a majority “white” nation, and it’s this change to which Trump and his supporters are reacting.

In other words, in this muddled sea of words, Masool followed the Democrat party line and essentially accused Trump and his supporters of being Nazis:

What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilizing a supremacism against the incumbency, at home, and — I think I’ve illustrated — abroad as well. So in terms of that, the supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the USA, the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement, as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA in which the voting electorate in the USA is projected to become 48% white. And that the possibility of a majority of minorities is looming on the horizon. And so that needs to be factored in, so that we understand some of the things that we think are instinctive, nativist, racist things, I think that there’s data that, for example, would support that, that would go to this wall being built, the deportation movement, et cetera et cetera. So I think I’d mention that. I think that there is also an export of the revolution. It’s no accident that Elon Musk has involved himself in UK politics, and elevated a Nigel Farage and the Reform movement, in much the same way that he was instructed that on his way to the Munich security summit, Vice President Vance addressed the Alternative für Deutschland [AfD] to strengthen them in their election campaign. And that, then, begins to say, what then was the role of Afrikaners in that whole makeup. And very clearly, it’s to project white victimhood as a dog whistle that there is a global protective movement that is beginning to envelop embattled white communities or apparently embattles white communities. It may not be true, it may not make sense, but that is not the dog whistle that is being heard in a global, white base. So I think we need to understand all of that. Another discontinuity — it’s almost that they are pitting a supremacist insurgency against the incumbency.

It’s one thing for an ambassador to attack another nation’s policies and to defend his own nation. He wouldn’t be much of an ambassador if he didn’t believe in the nation he represents. It’s another thing entirely for an ambassador to attack the host nation and its leader as evil people akin to the Nazis. That’s decidedly impolitic and makes it impossible for the ambassador to function in his assigned role as a link between the two nations.

No wonder, then, that Marco Rubio kicked Masool out of America:

South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country.



Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS.



We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.https://t.co/mnUnwGOQdx — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 14, 2025

But again, this isn’t just about one ambassador from a communist country that focuses on antisemitism and racism, even as its people lapse into violent, impoverished squalor. (I can say these things because I’m not an ambassador.) Instead, it’s about the Trump administration saying “we’re not gonna to take it anymore.” Just because we are big does not mean that other nations—especially nations that are corrupt and immoral—can dictate to and insult us.

All I could think of when I read about this whole incident was a viral video from 2011. It showed a small, wiry boy violently attacking a much bigger boy. At first, the bigger boy just takes the assault but, at a certain point, he breaks and body-slams his abuser, who then scampers away.

The same dynamic seems to have played out just the other day in a San Bernardino, California, public school. The initial reports and the video indicate that the girl was attacking the boy, who first tried to fend her off non-violently. However, she eventually threw a laptop at his head and he snapped:

These videos show what all of us instinctively know to be true: Might does not automatically make wrong, just as being small doesn’t automatically make you a righteous victim. Trump is doing what all statesmen should be doing for their nations, which is looking to the merits of a given situation and responding to substance, not relative size. America will no longer be the world’s punching bag.