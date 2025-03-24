All we need is Joe, Joe is all we need?

Does President Trump understand how lucky he is with respect to his enemies? He probably does, which is why he keeps making traps and they jump in with gusto.

We learned that Governor Tim Walz (Kamala's VP) sort of admitted that he made you know what out of himself with his Tesla comments. He was "joking" or something like that. I guess that someone told him that the teachers' pension plan has money in the new "evil" Tesla. Remember when something similar happened to Hillary Clinton years ago? She was bashing fossil fuel companies until someone passed her a note that a public sector employees have their retirement plans in those same companies.

Trump is lucky -- what else can I say?

Well, a breeze of good luck came over President Trump when we learned that former President Biden wants to make a comeback. Yes, Joe wants back, or so we hear:

Former aides to Joe Biden and other Democratic flacks were aghast Friday following a report that the 46th president recently met with party bosses to offer to put himself back in the spotlight and boost the ailing party’s image and fundraising. Biden, 82, and wife Jill sat down with newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin last month to pitch themselves for a revamped campaigning effort, according to NBC News. Recent public polling shows Democrats’ support has cratered, with less than one-third of Americans approving of the party’s performance since President Trump returned to the White House Jan. 20.

You can't make this up. Wonder if the editors at the NY Post had their people "triple source" this story to make sure that it was true. Wouldn't you?

Memo to Mr. Biden: A big reason for the condition that the party is in is because of your policies.

Yes, as Mark Penn pointed out, Joe left the party in really bad shape. Just look at the county-by-county electoral map. You can draw line from San Francisco to Washington D.C. and not pass a lot of counties that voted for the Harris-Walz ticket. Look at the map and see for yourself.

Honestly, who in the world is singing "All you need is Joe.” Maybe it's Hunter or someone else who heard about the autopen signing their pardons.

Image: AT via Magic Studio