Why do we think the way we do?

We each live our lives a certain way. We’re born, we grow up, maybe have a career, or get married, and so on. But have you ever given any thought to why we think the way we do? Is it something we are born with, or is it something that is taught or both? Is it family influenced? If so, then why do some siblings brought up in the same household have values that are180 degrees different on ideas about life? Are we born with it? Maybe, but how do we know for sure? Is it society that makes us lean one way or the other? Well, could be, having the media being part of it.

With technology entering our society more than ever and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the rise, do you really know if the information you are receiving is true or not? Some say, “I know what is true and what is not.” I’ve even said that myself. But even if they find out their beliefs are false, some refuse to believe it. Why? Is it social pressure -- hanging out with people within your circle that think one way, and if you dare think another way, they will no longer want you around? But why? Or is it your ego getting in the way that will not let go of what you thought to be true?

We are taught certain values -- typically at a young age, whatever those values might be. Some live with those values for the rest of their lives while others reject some or all of those values at some point and take a different path. But the question is why? What makes some alter some or all their beliefs/values? Most people do not even know why they think the way they do. Some will say “just because,” or “I just know.” Some will say -- because I watch the news or I read it on social media, or I saw it on some talk show, while others will give you some other random answer. Or could it be just plain old instinct? I have my theory on this, but I do not want to influence anyone reading this. I would like you to think about what makes think the way you do.

Image: Jose Lorenzo Muñoz