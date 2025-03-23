Bernie's astroturf rally

Up until now, Democrats have dismissed the significance of big rallies, meaning, President Trump's, saying they had nothing to do with the extent to which voters will be motivated to turn out.

They had Joe Biden's election in the bag, after all, what did they need large campaign rallies for? It was the same deal with Kamala Harris, whose campaign rallies in 2024 were held inside so as to make them look bigger than President Trump's massive rallies. Rally size, see, didn't matter.

Until they got a big rally of their own, featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, their side's two most open socialists, at a gathering in Denver.

Now they're claiming a massive groundswell of voters rising up against President Trump.

Just one problem: It looks like astroturf. Get a load of what GPS data has found:

🚨🇺🇸 GPS DATA EXPOSES ASTROTURFING AT DENVER BERNIE-AOC RALLY



That massive Bernie Sanders and AOC rally in Denver? Turns out it wasn’t as “grassroots” as advertised.



Despite claims of 34,000 attendees, GPS data analysis reveals the real number was closer to 20,000—still big,… https://t.co/Mw3WLhxfWk pic.twitter.com/V4dXwqumNT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2025

I had no idea crowd size could be so technologically estimated, using cell phones, which most of them have.

Not only was it not the claimed 34,000, other data found that 84% of them had been to nine or more past leftist rallies, meaning, they were the same old baying rentamob which didn't win the elections in 2020 (without cheating) or 2024 (which was too big to cheat).

All this comes against other data showing that Democrats are on the outs -- a 27% approval rating that it continuing to fall, and that public support has held pretty strongly in favor of President Trump, with huge numbers reporting to pollsters that the country is finally moving in the right direction.

While it's true that Sanders represents an upstart wing of the Democrats, it should be noted that Democrats cheated Bernie of his victories in past primaries through the miracle of rigging to keep him off the ticket. They won't let him on, and what's more, Bernie just let them do it.

They are promoting AOC, though, as the big party savior:

Looks like the consensus view of the media and the progressive elite is that she's the party's savior. pic.twitter.com/p23pDcaGXw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 23, 2025

She’s running for president… the mom jeans confirm it.



Don’t underestimate her. Although she’s a jackass, she is the most popular by democrat voters. She’s young, pretty, and has spark, as Trump says.



AOC and Bernie Sanders team up in Tempe, AZ to “resist Trump and Musk”,… pic.twitter.com/xmSvmbj7pe — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 22, 2025

It's laughable. Big changes are happening and neither Bernie nor AOC can make heads nor tails of it:

What @BernieSanders and @aoc are not telling their rally attendees. When he became Senator in 2007:

U.S. debt was $9.35T = 64.6% of GDP, the budget deficit was $161B.

Today: U.S. debt quadrupled to $36.2T = 121.9% of GDP, budget deficit = $1.15T. The budget deficit has exceeded… https://t.co/b40DtK5OoH — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) March 23, 2025

All their offering is their baying rage against Trump, the locomotive is already rolling.

Now they claim to have big crowds at rallies. They probably have all the supporters they're ever going to get. And with data analysis, people know it, they can't spin the press to see a shift in public opinion, there is no groundswell, just angry, raging leftists yelling in one place.

It's just plain pathetic.

Image: Screen shot from X