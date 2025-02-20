Trump’s genius move against the Deep State

President Trump has ingeniously set it up so that the left is in the untenable position of defending red tape and Deep State bureaucracy. This means that you’re supposed to have a severe case of the sads for the DMV or the people you must deal with to get a building permit. You’re not supposed to like that they’re being let go, and the government is going to now be more efficient and cheaper. It’s even more hilarious that this behavior in shrinking the government is supposed to be similar to the unlimited expansion of government under National Socialism. Sure, leftists — tell us another lie.

Ludwig von Mises had the perfect quote, describing the lefties of today:

The champions of socialism call themselves progressives, but they recommend a system which is characterized by rigid observance of routine and by a resistance to every kind of improvement. They call themselves liberals, but they are intent upon abolishing liberty. They call themselves democrats, but they yearn for dictatorship. They call themselves revolutionaries, but they want to make the government omnipotent. They promise the blessings of the Garden of Eden, but they plan to transform the world into a gigantic post office. Every man but one a subordinate clerk in a bureau. What an alluring utopia! What a noble cause to fight!

We often refer to that to dispel some of the false labels exploited by the far left. That their worst instance is their use of the “liberal” label, given that the party continually works to restrict the Bill of Rights while deceitfully implying that they care about the cause of liberty.

They are also the party of big bureaucracy. Pro-freedom patriots see government as a necessary evil. After all, someone must do certain things, like maintain the roads and keep the libraries up and running. (With many online, they are supremely useful these days.) However, we also see that, like fire, it can quickly grow out of control and consume society.

Anti-liberty leftists see government from the opposite end of the spectrum. For many of them, it’s a “paycheck program,” a vote-buying system, fueled with your hard earned money. The quip is that “government worker” is a contradiction in terms. We once knew someone who was employed by the state board of elections. He admitted that he worked only during the election season. The rest of the year, he read books.

“You will never understand bureaucracies until you understand that for bureaucrats procedure is everything and outcomes are nothing.”

—Thomas Sowell

The wise words of Thomas Sowell distill the issue. This is a big problem for the big bureaucracy champions of the left, and it shouldn’t be an issue that red tape mazes are being reduced.

Of course, leftists can’t come out and say they’re for big bureaucracy, so they use another shopworn term: ”democracy.” But we all know what they mean by this. MRCTV combined some nifty A.I. voice-cloning technology with some news clips to replace every mention of “our democracy” with “our bureaucracy,” and everything starts making a lot more sense:

The left has been falling all over itself to come up with new ways of comparing President Trump to the original social justice warrior and his manure-colored mob. The New York Times podcast offering, “Inside the Trump Purge: Federal Workers Tell Their Stories,” of people who thought they were owed a taxpayer-funded living had this rather interesting subheading:

Dozens of government employees grapple with the president’s war on bureaucracy.

It’s a perfect complement to the video, and the point that everyone was making. The underlying presumption with government “workers” is that they are somehow special, that they should be guaranteed a paycheck.

Bureaucracies are never popular, so the left defending them is a losing battle. Always keep that in mind.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.