Now that he’s confirmed, Kash Patel has a Herculean task ahead of him

A nation can survive only if the people trust its institutions. When the FBI, the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency, is an object of distrust, that indicates an unhealthy country. Now that Kash Patel has been confirmed (another stellar win for Donald Trump), he’s promising a housecleaning that will restore the FBI’s luster.

What became very apparent to conservative Americans beginning in 2016 was that the FBI was no longer functioning as a non-partisan law enforcement agency or even an agency that believed it was benefitting America. Instead, what we witnessed with people like James Comey and Peter Strzok in the headlines was an organization that was entirely dedicated to advancing the interests of the Democrat party.

Image: YouTube screen grab.

With the Russia collusion hoax, the FBI had an open “Get Trump” agenda. (Remember that the FBI knew immediately that the Steele Dossier was a bunch of horsepucky.) That pro-Democrat party agenda became even more apparent after January 6, when the FBI dedicated 38% of its agents to hunting down any American who set foot on Capitol grounds or, after being waved in by the Capitol police, reverently toured the interior while staying carefully within the velvet ropes:

HOLY SHIIIT. The FBI just revealed that 5,000 out of their 13,000 agents were focused on January 6th protestors.



39% of the entire bureau, for this: pic.twitter.com/12ToM6I7CL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 4, 2025

And, of course, the FBI rededicated itself during the Biden years to its “Get Trump” agenda. No wonder that, by July 2023, even NBC News was forced to acknowledge that the DOJ’s and FBI’s reputations were fast declining:

Americans’ positive attitudes toward the FBI are on a long-term decline,according to the latest NBC News poll. Thirty-seven percent of registered voters surveyed said they have a positive view of the FBI, while 35% said they have a negative view. Views of the agency have soured since October 2018, when 52% of Americans had a positive opinion of the FBI and just 18% had a negative view.

That’s what happens when a supposedly non-partisan police force suddenly morphs into an American Stasi. The FBI was no longer about locating people who had committed clearly defined, recognizable criminal acts. Instead, it was taking a page out of Lavrentiy Beria’s evil playbook: “Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime.”

Kash Patel knows where the bodies are buried and has been open about his desire to dig ‘em up. It will be fascinating to see what we learn about the corruption in our government and the individuals behind that corruption. As Kash made clear, he wants to bring FBI wrongdoers to justice and implement changes that will put the FBI back on track:

FBI Director Kash Patel vowed to rebuild trust by creating a “transparent, accountable” agency that is “committed to justice,” while warning those who “seek to harm Americans” that the bureau will “hunt you down in every corner of this planet.” [snip] “The FBI has a storied legacy — from the ‘G-Men’ to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11,” Patel said. “The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice.” “The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust — but that ends today,” he added. Patel told Fox News Digital that his “mission” as FBI director “is clear.” “Let good cops be cops,” he said. “And rebuild trust in the FBI.” “Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of,” Patel said. And Patel issued a stark warning. “To those who seek to harm Americans — consider this your warning,” Patel said. “We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.” He added: “Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.”

That’s exactly what I want to hear from the incoming FBI director.

By the way, have you noticed that, despite the Republicans’ fragile majority in the Senate, Trump has managed to get every one of his nominees confirmed? That shows that he has enormous political capital, something impressive for a second-term president in a divided country.

However, I must say that I continue to hold that the country is not as divided as it seems. For one thing, I believe that many of Biden’s votes were fraudulent, thanks to mail-in balloting and other shenanigans. That means that Trump’s margin of victory was much wider than the numbers seemingly show.

For another thing, it’s becoming remarkably clear that the left-leaning institutions that have driven so much policy in America over the years did not have grassroots support or, more importantly, grassroots funding. Instead, they were held together by a combination of billionaire money that is drying up and by unholy amounts of taxpayer funds that have been shut down entirely thanks to DOGE.

Take, for example, Stacey Abrams’ “Power Forward Communities,” which was supposed to reduce greenhouse gases. Taxpayers gave it $2 billion so that she could power through these leftist wish-list items. The organization’s own fundraising, though, amounted to $100 (and no, that’s not a typo).

The Democrat party is over (at least temporarily). Trump, with the wind at his back, is using his political capital to restore honesty, fiscal responsibility, non-partisanship, and constitutionality to the federal government—and Kash’s confirmation is an integral part of this movement.