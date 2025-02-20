A quick overview of the Russo-Ukrainian war, from 2008–2025

Here is a simple timeline of the Russo-Ukrainian war over the last 16 years, going through the administrations of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump”

In 2009, Obama reneged on U.S. agreement to provide missile defense to Poland and the Czech Republic, which certainly appeased Vladimir Putin and Russia.

In 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, Obama and vice president Joe Biden refused to approve offensive weapons to Ukraine so they could fight back; they had to please Putin. Essentially, NATO countries, including the U.S., allowed Putin to reclaim territory from Ukraine.

In 2016, Biden threatened to withhold one billion dollars in aid if Ukraine didn’t fire a certain prosecutor who was investigating a company which had hired Hunter Biden and paid him handsomely for no work and no expertise.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY



Biden on camera told Ukraine if they don't fire the Prosecutor investigating his son they wouldn't get the 💰💰💰



“If the prosecutor isn’t fired, your not getting the loan guarantees, well, son of a bitch , the prosecutor was fired” ~ Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/voJlynuNiW — Renee 🇺🇸 WE WILL NOT COMPLY (@reneeAZpatriot4) October 7, 2022

In 2018, Trump told NATO countries they needed to spend more on their defense so they could protect themselves against countries like Russia and China, and lectured Germany and other European countries about their suicidal dependence on Russian energy. Trump was laughed at for his astute advice.

From 2017–2020, Trump kept energy prices low throughout the world by increasing American energy production. This kept Russia under control, and no conflicts between Russia and Ukraine erupted.

In 2019, Trump put sanctions on the Russian pipeline to Germany.

In 2021, as soon as Biden took office, oil prices took off because he began working to put oil companies out of business. This facilitated both Russia and Iran increasing their own oil production, filling the gap, providing them with the ability to finance wars and terrorism. Biden also lifted the sanctions on the Russian pipeline, which certainly pleased Putin.

In January 2022, as Russia amassed forces around Ukraine, Biden said there was uncertainty as to how NATO and the U.S. would react if there were a minor incursion. That had to please Putin, who then invaded the following month. There were peace talks in the spring of 2022, but the U.S. and NATO countries did little to facilitate the end to the war back then, with allegations that certain Western leaders even “sabotaged” any agreement to end the war.

In 2024, Biden told Ukraine not to attack Russia’s oil facilities. Cutting off cash flow from Russia would have been a quick way to end the war, but Biden was clearly more worried about the upcoming election and gas prices than the Ukrainian people, how our tax (or borrowed) money was spent, or ending the fighting; keeping Russian oil flowing was the priority.

In 2024, a majority of the public started to realize there had been massive fraud in Ukraine during the war, but no effort by the Biden administration to audit the flow of money. Zelensky claimed that $200 billion in military aid never made it to him.

Of course the media and other Democrats are fighting very hard to block Trump and Musk from auditing all federal agencies to see how they’ve been spending our money.

Also in 2024, Ukraine was supposed to have elections, but Zelensky cancelled them.

From 2022 to January 2025, the U.S. had no discussions with Putin to end the war. This is odd because it seems like every day the U.S. was in discussions with Hamas and Israel negotiating an end to that war.

And now, Trump has decided it is time to get peace talks going to end this disastrous ongoing conflict, and he is having his administration work with Russia directly since NATO and the U.S. under Biden made no progress.

And the media, other Democrats, and many Republicans are treating Trump as if he is a puppet of Putin, even though he has been much tougher on Russia than Obama, Biden, or NATO has ever been.

Of course they also spread the Russian collusion lie for years, so this is nothing new. The goal is, and has always been, to destroy Trump no matter what he does.

Image: IAEA Imagebank, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.