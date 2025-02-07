The paradox of Trump’s love affair with Evangelical Christians

As I watched Trump's appearances at two prayer breakfasts yesterday, I reviewed my thoughts and meditations about why many evangelical Christians love and support Trump -- often despite Trump's profane, bombastic, devaluing, and insulting comments about political opponents. Few other cheeks are turned by Trump at his enemy’s insults and personal attacks, as an extremely good Christian might.

After the two attempts on Trump's life that we know about, it seems clear that Trump has gone through an inner shift in his soul in the direction of experiencing God's grace and love. It is more than mere politics that Trump now is clear and outspoken against the overt and subliminal attacks by Obama-Biden on American Christianity while they bent over backwards to protect Islam and even atheistic non-belief in America. Almost as if Obama-Biden wanted to "fundamentally change" America's soul. So, in Barack and Joe's mind, to be less embracing of Judeo-Christian beliefs and values, America would be more politically correct and acceptable to the world and globalists.

Trump's political love affair with evangelical Christians has grown wider and deeper than politics and is touching on a revival of everything good, positive, and uplifting in the American spirit that transcends politics and could result in making American patriotism more noble. At the prayer breakfasts yesterday, Trump extolled the fact that very recently American military recruitment is greatly increasing. Next, hopefully, will be improvement in American children's test scores in reading and math as well as a reduction in American university students’ antisemitism and anti-Americanism.

As a person growing up in my family's participation in an evangelical Christian church, I observed a paradox that reminds me of Trump's affection for and by evangelicals. Our evangelical church life revealed that paradoxically, we who listened to the sermons favored a degree of healthy irreverence for, rebellion against, and challenge of authority. Trump's style has plenty of the tone of a Huck Finn, Tom Sawyer, and Mark Twain's pleasant irreverence mingled with inspiring and uplifting themes of hope and freedom… even intimations of redemption.

Image: Trump White House