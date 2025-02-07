The rise of Gen Z

Young people are in the news this week, with the realization that Elon Musk and a roving band of young people were shaking up the Establishment, when they helped provide access to the Treasury and USAID computer systems.

Elon Musk’s team of young DOGE engineers were unmasked Sunday, much to the ire of him and other MAGA figures. The world’s richest man lashed out at an X account which suggested the engineers — six men who now have access the Treasury Department’s payment system, according to WIRED, among other things — should be doxxed by FBI agents and paid “a visit.”

A Boston University employee even went as far as calling for their murder, with the publishing of a wanted poster.

Doxxing and calls for murder are consistent with Democrats’ calls to “fight in the streets.”

The crime that these young people have committed: helping Elon Musk at the direction of Donald Trump find and expose opportunities for “government efficiency.” Literally in the name of their agency.

Of course, Democrat fear (rightly) is that DOGE is finding that Treasury and USAID are money-laundering schemes established to perpetuate DIE, LGBT, censorship, and leftism more broadly at home and abroad.

In other news, 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt is the youngest person to take the reins as press secretary for the White House. She follows historically horrible press secretaries in Karine Jean-Pierre and Jen Psaki. In the three or four press conferences she’s led, she has provided more information and transparency than the entire tenure of the prior two seat-holders combined.

Millennials and GenZers have been much maligned in the past handful of years, but I contend that they were but victims of their era. If measured by grievance, there is no fertile soil from which to grow and develop, as grievance create a weed-infested race to the bottom to measure who is the most oppressed.

Merit, which is touted as a cornerstone of Donald Trump’s presidency, creates opportunities for anyone who wishes to strive to be better.

As President Trump seeks to reform education, I am certain that merit will be the cornerstone of his efforts. This will provide opportunities for all, but only if one is prepared to leave the state of grievance. Sadly, some will need prodded, and the Democrats will be none too keen on relinquishing the hold that they have on indoctrinating the youth of America.

As Musk’s roving band of wunderkids and Karoline Leavitt prove, young people, given guidance and opportunity, can excel beyond our wildest imagination.

Young people like Karoline Leavitt should be given a special shout-out. Washington is a tough and nasty place, and standing up as a young person and performing at the highest level is commendable.

However “diverse” Trump’s Cabinet may be, its members weren’t selected to check off a diversity box. They are the best of the best at what they do and are working hand — in hand with President Trump — to Make America Great Again.

Image: BruceSchaff via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).