Progs and Dems keep going with the ‘Trump is controversial’ schtick

I keep reading about how investors and others are having trouble figuring out what President Trump wants to do, policy-wise. That seems odd since he is so transparent, and has several basic common sense principles from which he operates.

The complicit media, in collusion with other Democrats, describe Trump’s actions as chaotic, disruptive, and controversial. In contrast they acted like Joe Biden’s policies were sensible and good no matter how destructive they actually were.

I see Trump’s actions as very organized. He is trying to right-size the government. Since the left is so confused, I’ve created a list below, articulating several clear policies of Trump:

Trump wants a smaller government, especially because the debt and deficits are so high. Trump wants lower taxes. He believes the people and businesses are entitled to keep more of what they earn. Trump knows that capitalism is the greatest way to lift people up, so he wants fewer regulations. Trump wants to root out waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the government. Trump wants to have reasonably priced energy, which helps everyone, and drives down the cost of basically all the goods and services we use. Trump thinks people should be able to buy any vehicle they want. Trump knows that the climate has always been cyclical and natural, and is not in favor of confiscating wealth to pretend otherwise. Trump is against discrimination, which is why he is getting rid of DEI. Trump is for a secure border. Trump is for law and order, which is why he wants to get rid of lawless sanctuary cities and states. Trump wants children to have access to the best schools, especially poor and minority students, which is why he is a proponent of school choice. Trump wants limits on abortion, like most Americans and most of the world. Trump supports giving newborn babies born during botched abortions lifesaving medical care. Trump supports secure and fair elections and believes that people should be able to prove who they are to vote (photo ID). Trump opposes USAID spending money on things like subscriptions to leftist rags like Politico. Trump supports keeping men out of women’s sports and locker rooms. Trump opposes letting children make decisions to destroy their genitalia. Trump supports destroying the finances of Iran until they stop spreading terrorism and have no ability to destroy Israel and America. Trump believes that students should pay back the money they borrow.

Democrats, on the other hand, are anything but transparent. They work very hard on messaging to mislead the public when they are out trolling for votes. Here’s a basic list of their priorities and positions:

Democrats want a bigger and more powerful government no matter what the debt and deficit are. Democrats always want higher taxes. They believe that the government is entitled to the money we earn. Democrats believe that making more people dependent on the government is the way to take care of inequality. Democrats always want more regulations. Democrats claim they want to root out waste, fraud, and abuse but do not want anyone, including the president, to see how unelected bureaucrats spend our money. Democrats want to destroy oil, coal, and natural gas no matter how much it harms the economy, especially the poor and middle classes. Democrats think people should be forced to buy expensive, inefficient electric vehicles powered by the highly flammable pollutant lithium. Democrats pretend that bureaucrats and politicians can control the climate despite all the natural variables. Democrats claim they are against discrimination but support DEI which is intentionally discriminatory. Democrats claim the border was secure under Biden while it was wide open. Democrats claim they are for law and order but support lawless sanctuary cities and states. Democrats claim they want all children to have a good education, but block poor and middle class children from moving out of poorly performing schools. Democrats support no limits on abortion just like China and North Korea. Democrats don’t think newborn babies who survive abortions are entitled to health care, so they favor withholding it to let them die. Democrats claim they support secure and fair elections but pretend that minorities are incapable of getting a photo ID. Democrats pretend that everything USAID does is charitable and doesn’t think it is our business how they spend our money. Democrats support destroying women’s sports and privacy. Democrats won’t even define what a woman is. Democrats think it is O.K. for children to make decisions to destroy their bodies. Democrats pretend that Iran is a reasonable negotiator and builds up their finances. Democrats believe it is O.K. for a president to abuse his power and dictatorially and unconstitutionally pay off student loans.

I do not understand how investors can look at Trump’s policies and Democrat policies, and be confused as to which side is the better choice.

I also do not understand which Democrat policies are preferable to Trump’s. Thank goodness Trump and Musk are opening the curtain to see how our money is spent after decades of intentional darkness.

The media should support transparency. Sadly, they don’t. They support big government and do not want the public to see how their money is spent. The WaPO slogan is “Democracy dies in darkness” but it is a shame they like hiding the truth about Democrat policies.

Image from Grok.