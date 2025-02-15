AT contributor Jim Davis wrote a thought-provoking aricle yesterday – We’re Living through the Biggest Scandal of All Time -- which drew a lot of discussion.

In it, the author highlights four major scandals.

(a) the cover-up of Joe Biden’s decline;

(b) lawfare against Trump;

(c) the cover-up of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling, and now;

(d) billions wasted, by not just the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), but also by many other agencies, now being uncovered by Elon Musk’s DOGE.

Let me take us in a slightly different direction and use a little hook that I have used here on AT in at least one blog post and in a myriad of comments.

Elect Donald Trump

'Milei' the Federal Leviathan

and

Restore our Republic

For context, let’s work back to front – we do not live in a Republic. Haven’t for a while. For some time, our Republic has been a mirage. We have been made to feel that we elected our representatives, and they served our interests in statehouses across the land and in our nation’s Capital – Washington D.C.

Elections have been rigged, for awhile. The interests being served by a very large segment of our elected representatives has been mostly self-interest and recently the interest of a very coordinated globalist Left.

Save Donald Trump (double entendre). Donald Trump 45 wasn’t supposed to happen. Butler Pennsylvania didn’t go according to (man’s) plan. Trump 47 was too big to rig.

* Elect Donald Trump – done.

* Javier Milei literally turned Argentina on its head.

Immediately following his election, he cut government jobs by 20% and shut down the tax agency and replaced it with a smaller one, saving billions.

In his first speech as president, Milei warned of an economic shock, described as shock therapy in monetary terms, to be used to fix Argentina's financial woes.

So, how will Donald Trump 'milei' the federal leviathan and restore our republic?

That is the next scandal that I believe we are seeing played out. For Donald Trump, and Elon Musk, their motives are personal.

No single citizen or politician has been targeted (figuratively and literally) more than Donald Trump. They treated him poorly (and unjustly) in his first administration. They cheated him out of re-election, and rather than let him retire to his businesses and family, they began a series of lawfare actions to take him out politically, for good.

This, and unfinished business forced him to want retribution, which he’s talked about. Rifling through Melania’s personal things in his personal residence must have had Mr. Trump seething with anger (would really like to think that Barron told Joe – you messed up, boy). He mounted a come-back campaign that he knew needed to be too-big-to-rig and has been planning his retribution for a time. He has selected a crack team of Cabinet members, and special assistants, which brings us to Elon Musk. Musk was once a middling-leftist, until, as he recounts in an interview with Jordan Peterson;

He was convinced to sign documents allowing Xavier (his son) to start puberty blockers. He believed Xavier might commit suicide if he did not receive the treatment. Continuing “my son is dead, killed by the woke virus.”

He, too, was targeted by signifiant lawfare once he began to stray from the Democrat plantation.

Donald and Elon are going scorched earth.

It is not enough that they are finding waste, fraud and abuse. This is but a means to an end – they are looking to expose the whole rotted system, root and stem.

DOGE is executing a march to the sea. They are infiltrating every federal agency and have found much of the outbound grift machine. Their next step, IMO, will be to find and document the inbound laundering aspect of the whole rotted system, and to find what Mad Maxine Waters describes as; "We Don't Know What All They Have On Us."

I believe in time we will know everything that they have on you. Could a dozen politicians, judges, pharma execs, lobbyist, military industrial complex apparatchiks, and media propogandists be exposed? Several dozen? Hundreds? I see many congressmen and senators deciding not to run in the next couple cycles.

Shouldn’t have pissed off a guy from the Bronx, and a genius.

Next stop:

* Restoring our Republic.

Image: Grok ai-generated image, via X