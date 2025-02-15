Old Democrats yell at cloud

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), helmed by Elon Musk and staffed by a team of young technology prodigies, has been uncovering wasteful and fraudulent spending by the government at breakneck speed.

Democrats are howling mad about that, of course. “Nobody elected Elon,” they say. DOGE is staffed by kids, they say. They’re trying to “take away our dollars,” Chuck Schumer says…

Wait, what?

Whose money is Chuck talking about? To date, DOGE has already reportedly saved taxpayers $45 billion by eliminating various expenditures ranging from DEI contracts in various government agencies to taxpayer-funded dollars going to Sesame Street programming in the Middle East.

We’ve all known that this sort of waste and fraud was occurring with the money that the government confiscates from us for over a half-century now, at least, but we’ve never been able to do anything about it. During most presidential election campaigns of my lifetime, some old bureaucrat has promised to get to the bottom of it and eliminate waste on taxpayers’ behalf, and in the aftermath of every presidency in my lifetime, the problem had become significantly worse.

So, the revelation that our federal government’s reckless spending will be audited by a 19-year-old who embraced his passion for Roman history at a young age by learning Latin and leveraging computer technology over countless unpaid hours to reveal the content of incinerated scrolls from the ancient Vesuvius eruption in Pompeii is, quite honestly, among the most promising circumstances I could imagine for correction of the problem with government spending.

Understanding why America is going broke is a far simpler problem to solve than that, after all.

If Chuck Schumer thinks this sort of thing is unpopular, he hasn’t been paying attention to anything actually going on in the world for the past couple of years.

Though it’s hard to blame him for not being in the know, culturally speaking. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, and Al Green – with an average age of 80 among them – are the Democrat heavies who’ve been out there leading the charge against DOGE and the reduction of wasteful spending and bloat in the federal government.

The adage about old dogs being unable to learn new tricks certainly applies here. Recently, Schumer, Waters, and Green showed up at a rally to get squarely in front of the legacy media lenses, as has been their usual custom for the past four decades or so. The cameras captured Schumer and Waters awkwardly holding hands as they prompted the crowd into an embarrassingly canned 60s-style protest chant (“We will win!”), while Green proudly held his cane aloft and pumped it while shouting along with the chant.

Again, you can’t blame them for thinking this sort of thing would work. They’re old, befuddled, and stuck in a political doom loop, confusedly replaying the resistance of 2020 in their minds without the slightest clue about how the world around them has changed since then.

And the aged Democrat flock seems to agree that these kinds of protest spectacles may help to bring Democrat defectors back into the fold. Some less famous Boomer Democrats, for example, thought they might be able to get those young whipper-snappers on the trolley, I guess, with a cacophonic anti-DOGE tune lifted from that hip Pete Seeger coal-miner’s union song from 1940, “Which Side Are You On.”

Unfortunately for Democrats, these ridiculous spectacles can’t be buried by corporate media gatekeepers controlling the flow of information. There are new media outlets where these embarrassing demonstrations were viewed by millions upon millions of ordinary people in nearly real-time, and what we see are cringy displays by corrupt, geriatric Democrats whose bodies, like their ideas, are well beyond their sell-by date, and who are clearly defending their own interests rather than the interests of the American people.

And they are being ruthlessly mocked by millions of Americans on these new media platforms before the dinosaur legacy media can even begin the routine spin-cycle that Democrats had come to depend upon for decades. And without the techno-corporate-government censorship mechanisms that were in place back in 2020, nothing can stop these merciless assaults.

Democrats are either being ridiculed or outright ignored by most people nowadays. They have come to perfectly embody the “old man yells at cloud” meme – passionate, but irrelevant and absurd.

They’re so out of touch, in fact, that they don’t even get their own voters from four years ago.

A recent focus group, for example, of 11 swing voters in Arizona “unanimously approved of Trump’s actions since he took office 25 days ago.” These voters were anything but dyed in the wool MAGA. Each of the eight independents, two Republicans, and one Democrat voted for Joe Biden over Trump in 2020. The moderator of the focus group sums up the encounter by concluding that the “swing voters are delighted by Musk’s Trump-endorsed government housecleaning. The prospects of a looming constitutional crisis is completely inconceivable to them.” [sic]

It seems pretty obvious that the youthful, brilliant, and principled tech bros of DOGE uncovering decades of waste, fraud, and corruption are more popular with the American people than the elderly politicians who’ve fashioned long lives of luxury for themselves by legislating decades of waste, fraud, and corruption.

And it shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone as to why. But we can rest assured that there will be little meaningful resistance when it comes to public opinion until the Democrat party can take the keys away from grandpa. Since that doesn’t appear to be anywhere on the immediate horizon, and since there is obviously a dearth of youthful talent on the Democrat bench, we can safely assume that the DOGE mission will continue to grow in popularity with the American public.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License