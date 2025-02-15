‘The Last of the Democrats’

Like the Mohicans of 1757, the woke Democrats of 2025 are on the verge of extinction.

Who is the voice of the once powerful Democrat party? Jasmin Crockett? The weekly humiliated governor of constantly-on-fire California, Gavin Newsom?

What do Democrats stand for? Spending? Racism? Hatred? DIE? Victimhood? Trans-whatever? Hiding evidence? Lawfare? Communism? Open borders? Opposing masculinity and opposing prosecuting crime? Shrillness, screeching, complaining, and hiding corruption?

Well, whatever they hold dear, it is losing. They seem to represent anti-Americanism if they represent anything at all.

This is a party in need of direction, of an objective, of a reason to be. They are seriously on the verge of losing their remaining cohorts, which, sadly, are mostly still there because they have tuned out, turned off, and just assume that the party is what they remember from their youth. It is not, and it is about to be exposed for colossal corruption as DOGE continues its free genius work.

No one seems to know the exact answer, but there are around 450 federal government agencies, almost all in the Executive Branch. DOGE has gotten to two so far and has found more than a billion dollars in ridiculous, not just stupid, waste.

When DOGE gets to the Pentagon, you are going to see real drama. It is going to be so dramatic that Trump and Elon are going to have to huddle about how to break the news to America. Then comes the one-two combination of looking into fraud and corruption in Health and Human Services — i.e., Medicare and Medicaid fraud. You may have heard also about the millions of Americans over 100 years old still getting Social Security payments. It really cannot be overstated how rampant, and explosive when exposed, our government corruption is, and it is why some of us worry about assassination as the desperate attempt to stop it from being exposed.

Democrats are already scrambling to see how to stop the peeking into, essentially, theft from the American taxpayer. Lots of it can be hidden in little known agencies, as we saw with USAID.

How can one not laugh at the Democrats like Liz Warren screeching about how Elon Musk was not elected? Yes, Lizzie, and neither were the million or so who constitute the Deep State, there for their entire career, accomplishing nothing in a lifetime. They do not think they should even be required to show up for work, and besides pardoning his family in literally his final minutes as president, Biden also gave some a five-year deal that they don’t have to show up — as reported, “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.” This is the party that tries to say it is for the working class?

You had to be pleased when Elon was the one to finally bring forward the question of how seemingly every congressman leaves his post now worth $40 million. Why have the media never asked this question? What is the relationship between the media and the government? Former CIA officers have said out loud that they have had hundreds of journalists doing one of the main CIA things: propaganda.

No matter how much we favor the Make America Great Again agenda, and it all makes perfect sense, America needs a sensible counter-weight — a party with merit and ideas — and the Democrats are so obviously out of ideas. Their party needs either to die or to be reborn with a set of sensible objectives.

Does it really have to be just an oppose-everything party? How about, yes, we want our country to be great, and we agree with fair trade and government accountability, but we want this kind of tax reform, or this kind of accountable safety net?

For the rest of us, we look forward to the new golden age we can see on the horizon.

Rick McDowell is a writer of political philosophy and essays on the mind at http://americanperspective.today.

Image via Pixabay.