The Democrats sowed the wind and are reaping the whirlwind

If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind. At this moment, a whirlwind named Donald J. Trump and his new wingman, Elon Musk, are swirling across the political landscape, and with devastating effect.

Trump’s and Musk’s devious adversaries have made every effort to mute Trump, beginning in 2016 and culminating in two 2024 assassination attempts. Failing that, they have now turned against Elon Musk, deciding to give him the same treatment they gave Trump, hoping to discredit him and drive a wedge between him and his boss. The playbook hasn’t changed. It’s a divide and conquer strategy, the same as they used against Trump and his other allies for the past eight years.

They will fail yet again. Failing is what they do best in the Trump era. Even now, in desperation, they are showing themselves as buffoons, crass ideologues and stupid politicians, three circles of intellectually challenged cretins who would make for an interesting Venn diagram. Maybe Kamala can draw one up for us.

Meme experts, have at it!

And goodbye, Politico. Sorry you couldn’t make payroll last week now that your secret government funding has been cut off. NPR and PBS, you’re next. To the CIA, all I can say is, Take the “L” and take a seat. Find some other way to check up on your ex-girlfriend. You, too, FBI. And stay off those porn websites. Do you really think your prurient interests are national security issues?

Naturally, they classify their research as “Top Secret” to evade public scrutiny. It has worked up ‘til now, right? Hence their fear of Trump and Musk. No, I don’t think those organizations are corrupt from top to bottom. I worry most about the head of the snake. That’s where the fangs come out.

Panic makes people do strange things, especially Washington politicians and those who depend on them for their annual funding. The last thing they want is for you to know how the financing game is played and how they have colluded to deceive you since Obama was first elected to office. USAID, it turns out, has been one of the main benefactors in an international kickback scheme. Why all the fear of USAID being audited by Musk and his crew? The IRS does this to all of us each year. Is there something those in the government don’t want us to know? Why are they exceptions to the rule?

Well, here are three obvious reasons they prefer to keep you in the dark. First, they don’t want you to know how they spend your money. Second, if they don’t have access to your money, they lose power and maybe even their jobs. Third, they don’t want you to realize that your tax dollars are paying for their grift.

Don’t be fooled. They’re not spending their money. They’re spending your money. Those facts alone would put most of us in jail. But not them.

Naturally, if you’re in the camp of Al Sharpton, Ibram X. Kendi, or Stacey Abrams, everything Trump does is inspired directly by Satan, otherwise referred to as Trump’s alter ego. That point of view makes money for them. Otherwise, those three folks and their acolytes are national embarrassments and grifters at best. I could name so many others. To cite the Straw Man in The Wizard of OZ, if they only had a brain. Did I mention Ocasio-Cortez? And Chuck Schumer? I could go on.

It’s no wonder that Democrats are in a panic. As Musk turns on the light, we notice how many people are scurrying back to their dark corners, having already collected millions of dollars annually—like bread crumbs—from their political allies and bureaucratic overseers, such as USAID, then racing back toward darkness when the light comes on. You weren’t supposed to know these details, or how they suppressed free speech on sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google. USAID, NGOs, CISA, and supportive government agencies were their workaround, only you weren’t supposed to know about them. They fear such disclosures and the repercussions that might follow.

Why? Because they fear you, the public, which they didn’t consider a threat until now. They fear you might apply to them the same remedies they applied to their political adversaries who represent you and would apply to you if they could. (And, in the case of the January 6ers, they did apply them to ordinary people.)

Interesting, isn’t it, that they want to move the goalposts when it’s your turn to kick the winning field goal?

I’m enjoying the schadenfreude over their newfound panic. They didn’t figure that a bright light of condemnation would soon hover over them. You can thank Trump later. BTW, did you notice I just mixed three metaphors in a single paragraph. And here’s another. Trump has released the whirlwind of justice upon them and their evil ways. Plus, he punches back harder than you punched him. Now I’m guilty of five mixed metaphors. I’ll stop there, despite knowing I’m on a roll.

Bright days appear to be ahead. I don’t think Democrats can come up with enough cloud cover to hide the sunlight. I once was a Democrat myself, until they gave up on Thomas Jefferson and the Constitution, which I thought they cared about. Foolish me. Enjoy their loss of power. They earned it.

