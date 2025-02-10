Anti-white propagandists spread disinformation to spur race wars in South Africa

Rhodesia was known as being “more British than Britain” and was a thriving state amidst a continent of failed nations; it had a highly developed economy, and citizens enjoyed a very high standard of living. But, that all changed when the black majority wrested political control from the white minority, seized white-owned property (specifically the farms), and Rhodesia became Zimbabwe—it’s been a third world hell-hole with “severe food insecurity” and high levels of violence ever since.

But progressives are the ignoramuses doomed to repeat history, and a nearly-identical sequence of events seems to be unfolding in South Africa. And, like the left did in Rhodesia, they’re spreading disinformation to spur a race war:

The real Genocide happening in South Africa is towards Black people pic.twitter.com/nNomzcOEJU — VOID (@VOIDBOURGEOISIE) February 9, 2025

(The above graphic is in reference to a new expropriation act signed by South Africa’s anti-white president last month which seeks to “redress” inequalities by state-sanctioned theft and seizures, sometimes even without any form of compensation. Meanwhile, members of parliament continue to call for the murders of all whites.)

Of course, proponents of farm seizures haven’t quite figured out why a majority of the farms are owned by the Dutch-descendant Boers, so allow me to help them: Whites own the farms, because they built those farms. As Dr. Wanjiru Njoya of the Mises Institute succinctly pointed out, “Boer = Farmer”.

It’s really not that complicated—it’s as asinine as asking why do millionaires and billionaires get to own all the successful startups? As Dr. Njoya adds:

If you build anything they’ll soon come along and ask why it was ‘distributed’ to you and demand their fair share. When the Boers arrived in 1652 the population of Africa was not what it is today - most of that land was uninhabited and the rest they bought over the centuries. Nobody ‘distributed’ it to them. They worked for every last inch of that land.

The idea that the government somehow distributed functioning farms only to whites based on their skin color is ludicrous. All that irrigation, farm equipment, neat rows of crops, didn’t just sprout from the ground—there’s a producer behind those farms.

Someone in the comments brought up the fact that the South African government owns a sizable chunk of farmable land but surprise surprise, they’re not keen on distributing it:

The state is the single biggest landowner in South and holds the most land in the most fertile areas. The total land under state control is 52 110 790 ha or 42.7% of all land in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/VjJIgMEh9t — Chelle 😊 (@ish18_e) February 8, 2025

As American Thinker contributor John M. Grondelski pointed out earlier today, the root of issues like this is an evil, socialist one, that “having something that’s ‘yours’ is unfair and prima facie evidence that somebody was unfairly treated by your possession of it.”

