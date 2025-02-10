Air traffic controllers: DC plane crash caused by ‘immunity program’ and ‘hiring practices’

According to Natalia Mittelstadt’s new report at Just the News, a number of air traffic controllers (ATC) are blaming the Federal Aviation Administration’s “hiring practices” and an “immunity program” for recent tragedies, but particularly, the midair collision that occurred over the Potomac River and took the lives of 67 people.

It’s already been covered that DIE played a significant role in the crash concerning the abilities (or lack thereof) of pilot Rebecca Lobach, who was reportedly warned multiple times about her flight path, and was a progressive activist who apparently spent more time goofing off in the Joe Biden White House than working on maintaining a perishable skill like aviating. Considering the lack of transparency surrounding Lobach’s involvement and the fact that the helicopter’s advanced tracking system was turned off at the time of the crash, some are even wondering if the crash weren’t an accident but a homicidal outburst from an mentally ill LGBTQ individual. If so, it’s entirely consistent.

But now, Mittelstadt reports on a new DIE angle to the tragedy. First, FAA hiring practices, which were deliberately slowed to a “freeze” because FAA brass determined there were “too many white people” employed by the agency, and they needed time to figure out how to get around potential racial discrimination accusations when barring the whites to favor racial minorities.

Secondly, Mittelstadt highlights an “immunity program” known as the Air Traffic Safety Action Program (ATSAP) which promises “no punitive or disciplinary actions” for any errors reported—from what I gather, ATSAP seems to be a safe space to report yourself and others for mistakes made on the job that would have otherwise gone unnoticed and unidentified. An experienced air traffic controller revealed that ATSAP makes it so there is “no way to decertify controllers who can’t be retrained” Sounds perfectly “goverment” if you ask me.

Would you be surprised to learn all these bad changes happened during the reign of a very progressive Barack Obama? Yeah, me neither.

Simple truth is simple truth: “progressivism” = murder.

From Mao Zedong to Joseph Stalin, from “gender-affirming care” to open borders, from Che Guevara to Joe Biden, from abortion to DIE, progressivism maims and murders innocent people.

Image from Grok.