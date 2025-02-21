Tea for two in '72

It was 53 years ago that President Nixon had tea with Mao. As I recall, Air Force One, the 707 version, landed in China and I watched it while eating breakfast with my parents on TV.



It was shocking, and happening in an election year with most of the troops out of Vietnam. Does it get any better than that? After all, who would have believed that the anti-communist Nixon would shake hands with Mao? But he did and we saw images of the President and First Lady walking around China. Again, who saw that coming?



President Nixon paved the way for the China of today. In other words, cars instead of bicycles and skyscrapers instead of simple buildings. It also contributed to the outsourcing of thousands of manufacturing jobs, i.e. "Made in China" is everywhere! And most damaging of all, China is now a full adversary on the economic front and all those aircraft carriers that they are putting out to sea.

Nixon and Mao are now gone. Nixon in 1994 and Mao a few years after this visit. So what was the impact of that visit? I always enjoy reading articles about how the visit happened in the first place. This is from the Nixon Foundation:

On July 15, 1971, President Nixon -- broadcasting live from studios in Los Angeles -- sent a tremor through the Cold War world, announcing that he’d be visiting the People’s Republic of China early the following year. The move proved to be a geopolitical game changer. When President Nixon took the oath-of-office in January 1969, the Vietnam War was raging. He wanted to bring the nation beyond the decade long morass that was draining political capital and resources abroad, and intensifying social strife at home. For the 37th president, rapprochement with China would help the United States end the war through diplomacy with a more powerful Communist country in Southeast Asia. It would also put pressure on the Soviet Union, whose relations were frayed with the PRC following clashes on its eastern border, make progress on the limitations of nuclear arms, and peace in parts of the world where it continued to be engaged. After a series of carefully calibrated moves through PRC allies Romania and Pakistan, President Nixon landed in Peking in February 1972. He stepped off Air Force One, extended his hand to Premier Chou en-Lai, and ended nearly a quarter-century of non-communication. Memorialized by the president as The Week that Changed the World, the trip culminated in the announcement of the joint US-China Communiqué in Shanghai. Both sides agreed to articulate their substantial differences, make progress towards normalized relations, and refrain from seeking hegemony in the Asia Pacific region. The most significant development came from the United States on the issue of its democratic ally Taiwan, affirming that “there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that a peace be settled by Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait. In August 1974, when President Nixon resigned, his successor President Gerald Ford sent a personal letter to Chairman Mao Ze Dong pledging to continue on the path to stronger relations with the PRC, a policy still maintained by the White House today.

What's amazing is that there were no leaks about any of this. I've read "RN," Nixon's memoirs, and it was a well-kept secret on purpose. A leak would have killed the trip because of the domestic and international sensitivity of the whole story.

So the question remains. What did we get out of this visit? It's a close call and will continue to be as China expands and builds all that infrastructure in Latin America. On the other hand, maybe China would have grown anyway without the visit. We will never know, but it was a consequential trip and one that will consume analysts for years.

Last, but not least, the phrase "Nixon to China" is now part of our political lexicon. You hear it every time that a politician goes against his base.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Pexels