Smackdown: White House aide Stephen Miller stomps down leftist canard about Elon being 'unelected'

The left is in hysterics about the massive scale of waste and fraud being uncovered by Elon Musk's DOGE tech-genius team.

They started out by doxxing the DOGE team members, or howling about their youthfulness, which is not uncommon among top talent in the tech world.

Then they threw out absurd lawfare lawsuits bound to be overruled, in a bid to throw sand in the gears.

Now they're promoting the stupid narrative that Musk is 'unelected,' oblivious to the irony that Democrats have been controlled by a coterie of billionaire campaign donors for years and years -- from the Soros clan to Hansjorg Wyss to Laurene Jobs to Mark Zuckerberg and many more.

The tiresome canard about Musk being 'unelected,' keeps going round and round, the howls getting louder with each revelation of mismanagement or outright fraud gets out.

Now President Trump's brilliant young Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, has decided to school them:

Want to see a murder?



Libs in the White House press corps screamed at Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller that Elon Musk is “unelected!”



What happens next is a fatality.



I promise you - this is the single best video on the internet today:pic.twitter.com/Nxcw0qTtj1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2025

The sum of the argument is that the president is elected, the president appoints staff to run government, and what's anti-democratic are the unelected bureaucrats who run the deep state as a corporate state or administrative state, openly defying President Trump's orders, even as he gives lawful orders by the consent of the people.

It's strong and powerful, and reflective of Miller's steep-trap mind, which cites legal cases by name and number throughout his speech, showing an impressive command of the facts.

I always marvel at how talented and able this person is -- who was raised in the depths of bluest-of-blue Santa Monica, and learned well to take on the left from that cauldron, knowing all their wiles -- and the way out for the rest of us. That's who's running the White House now, and it's a thing of beauty.

Image: Screen shot from X video