High on the hog: Stacey Abrams groups scarfed up $2 billion in environmental grants in 2024 -report

In the great Joe Biden hog wallow of 2024, some pigs were more equal than others.

And Stacey Abrams was one of the most equal of them all.

The much-feted perennial Democrat candidate of Georgia, who has yet to win an election, went from a personal life of bounced checks and tax delinquency, to seeing $2 billion in the accounts of her web of nonprofits, courtesy of Joe Biden, who shoveled money out the door in his final days.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

DOGE found $2 billion in taxpayer funds set aside for a fledgling nonprofit linked to perennial Georgia Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration awarded Power Forward Communities the grant in April 2024 as part of the agency's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. Power Forward Communities received the green energy grant despite the fact that it was founded months earlier in late 2023 and never managed anywhere near the grant's dollar figure—it reported just $100 in total revenue during its first three months in operation, according to its latest tax filings. Power Forward Communities' grant was one of just eight Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants that the EPA doled out in April 2024 and that, altogether, totaled $20 billion. EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Feb. 13 that his staff and Department of Government Efficiency officials discovered that the Biden administration parked that same $20 billion at an outside financial institution before leaving office, limiting the federal government's oversight of the program. The revelation that Power Forward Communities is among the beneficiaries of the funds Zeldin's team located raises ethics questions about how the Biden administration selected recipients of such massive grants and whether it played favorites when doling those grants out. Abrams was a vocal proponent of the Biden administration's green energy agenda and campaigned for former vice president Kamala Harris.

This was real money, and Mary Katherine Ham points out that it came at the expense of many:

TWO BILLION. Think of every small charity doing good work in your community that has to scrape for cash. Think of every small business in your community that is arguing for a loan. Think of every family in your community doing their taxes right now, for this. https://t.co/InPe4lFgOc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 20, 2025



Two billion in raw cash is a lot of money, much more than the average foundation has, even a giant like Jewish Family Service or Catholic Charities.

What was Abrams's experience on greenhouse gas elimination? So far as known, nothing. In this regard, it reminds me of the gargantuan billion-dollar grants Hugo Chavez used to make to crony groups that would serve his political aims under some kind of popular democracy rubric, none with any track record, all of which somehow disappeared -- as the Miami condo market grew.

Chavez, it seems, was a model, not a cautionary tale to the Biden administration as it shoveled cash out the door.

The bigger problem is that it seems "democracy promotion" and all that, which Abrams says her foundations are about, appear to be more about electing Democrats. In a case like this, it appears that these "grants" for global warming, voter participation, or whatever it is Abrams says her network of foundations are for, are really political projects. After all, how many established green groups, focused on green projects, have money like this? Why did Abrams's groups get the money, instead of groups like those.

It was all a Biden hog wallow, and based on the Beacon report, appears to be political, a slush fund, a political trough, for big-appetite Democrats, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer, to beef up Democrats and their political organizations.

If Abrams' groups cannot survive an audit proving that they spent the cash on something green or something constructive, perhaps Zeldin should attempt to claw that money back.

Enough is enough. Abrams should be just the beginning.

Image: Innisfree, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 3.0 Deed