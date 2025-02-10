Presidential character matters

In 1995, Aaron Sorkin wrote the script for the movie The American President, which starred Michael Douglas as President Shepherd, the Democrats’ presidential ideal. Sorkin gave the following words to President Shepherd (emphasis mine):

For the last couple of months, Senator Rumson has suggested that being President of this country was, to a certain extent, about character. And although I’ve not been willing to engage in his attacks on me, I have been here three years and three days, and I can tell you without hesitation: Being President of this country is entirely about character.

One doesn’t have to agree with the substantive leftism of the speech. What Sorkin got right is this part: Being President of this country is entirely about character.

It’s not about being perfect; it’s not about being black; it’s not about being photogenic. It’s about working hard for the American people. We the People. It’s about doing what’s right for the people the President represents—that’s We the People again, in case you were thinking of recent Presidents who have represented themselves, their foundations, and their international puppeteers.

It's about making decisions for the benefit of We the People and no one else.

Currently, President Trump is driving a motivated team to “drain the swamp.” That’s a broad phrase that means different things to different people, although it’s being better defined every day, quite often hilariously.

If history follows a pattern, President Trump has less than two years to make a difference because the feckless American public routinely undercuts their presidents, even the magnificent ones, biennially. Trump has two years to drain the swamp, preside over lawfare’s death, and protect election integrity.

None of those things matter, though, if Trump and conservatives don’t change the criteria the American public uses to choose a President. What candidates say on a podium doesn’t mean a thing. Look at how good Obama was on TV and social media. Look at how the media craft an incompetent contender to be Momala and Brat and the answer to all. Look how it plays to the people who live on sound bites.

The people get who they deserve, but they deserve honest depictions. Currently, they’re fed a steady diet of “Trump the dictator,” “the end of democracy,” “Trump is Hitler,” “ J6 was worse than the Civil War,” and “Hillary and Kamala were our last chance.” This is all ludicrous. Who writes this stuff? Who believes it?

How do we get to know a candidate’s character? I think it is fair to say we know Donald Trump’s character. He has been exposed like no other human in history, and America voted for him in significant numbers. Popularly and Electorally, warts and all.

In the upcoming 18 months, there must be a mammoth effort to clean up the roles and reduce the entrenched fraud in the election systems. Congress must say that while the states have a say in running their elections, they cannot have processes that introduce fraud. Instead, it must enact federal laws requiring all states to comply with best election practices to ensure no state is disenfranchised through another state’s fraud—which is what happened in 2020. Citizenship IDs, paper ballots, maybe fingerprints, audits, chains of custody, cameras everywhere—scrutiny up the wazoo. Give the 2026 midterms a chance.

My guess is that if the swamp is significantly drained, if wastage is down to 10%, if bureaucrats stop making policy and laws, if Congress actually starts working for a living, all congressional bills are accurately named, election fraud is controlled, and alternative media takes over the front seats of the White House Press Briefing Room then President Vance will win in 2028 with a substantially increased margin—we know his character, too—leaving the Democrats in the dust struggling to reach 30% of the vote.

And, of course, there will always be some still fighting the lost battle, as the meme says:

Nodrog Snave is a pseudonym.