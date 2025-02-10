Democrats decry Trump’s cancellation of ‘green’ subsidies because he’s ending a ‘low-cost’ industry

Here’s more proof that the “progressive” Democrats can’t grasp even the most basic of concepts, from Kevin Killough’s new article at Just the News:

While arguing that renewable energy is the lowest cost technology available, [House] Democrats … criticized Trump for freezing taxpayer funding for the industry, which they say is going to prevent this low-cost industry from expanding.

Imagine actually believing that without trillions of dollars in corporate handouts, a “low-cost industry” can’t sustain itself. Now, imagine actually saying that out loud.

You can’t call a product or service “low-cost” if it’s actually really expensive, and taking tons of taxpayer dollars so it can sell the product or service for a lower cost to the consumer without going bust.

What if Washington D.C. were to create a new program to make yachts and Ferraris “affordable” amenities? And dealerships began to sell these luxuries for just pennies on the dollar to the consumer because the government would simply use tax dollars to cover the difference, to ensure these companies remained solvent? Does that mean these products are actually low-cost, or would it be that they were being…subsidized?

Seems incomprehensible that we would have to explain something so simple and obvious to our alleged political counterparts. (I say “alleged” because I find it rather insulting to insinuate that Democrats are similarly informed and intelligent.)

Let’s look at some numbers, for reference. According to a report published at the Institute for Energy Research, an Arizona-based business that manufactures solar panels expected to receive “nearly 90 percent of its expected operating profit” from American taxpayers in 2023. That cost came in at around $710 million for just one year, and was allocated by the Inflation Reduction Act (which is projected to dole out over a trillion dollars merely subsidizing “green” energy); over a decade, those handouts to the solar company are expected to soar past $10 billion. Remember, this is just one recipient.

Per Tom Taylor at the Climate Program Portal, in just two years of the IRA , “climate funding has been awarded for more than 6,100 projects (excluding loans, direct government spending, and tax credits)” which went out to hundreds of companies.

Remind me why we let these people vote?

Image generated by AI.