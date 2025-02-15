Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

After 160 years of an exponential rise in our use of oil, coal, and natural gas...

After decades of being told that humans, CO2, red meat, cars, trucks, gas grills, gas appliances, and multiple other things are causing disastrous global warming...

After decades of hearing that we have only a few years left to save the planet and that we have to give up our quality of life and the things we enjoy...

After decades of living in a world where those who tell the truth that the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally are called climate change deniers and anti-science...

After decades during which dire predictions have been wholly and consistently wrong...

After centuries that have proven that cold temperatures cause many more deaths than warm temperatures...

And after decades of being told we were going to have snowless winters...

Well, the facts get in the way...

The latest report is that we will soon have temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal, and the cold will cover a significant part of the United States.

Winter’s back: Freezing cold in midwest and blizzard fears in Northeast [snip] How cold will it get? The cold air that’s on the march from western Canada “means business in the central part of the country,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines on Friday. With temperatures that will be some 40 degrees below normal for February, it’s a “pretty impressive batch of cold air,” he said.

According to Google AI, January of 2025 was the coldest in the United States since 1988.

But don’t worry. The next time we have a warm period, droughts, and a severe hurricane, we will again be told that the Science is settled and that Donald Trump and his policies are destroying the planet.

Scientific facts don’t affect the green pushers and talking points.

