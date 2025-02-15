The DOE hasn’t just been failing kids; it’s been destroying them

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have declared war on the Department of Education, one of the most expensive agencies in America—and when you see videos of the genuinely evil material that’s being taught to American children, you will regret that the DOE wasn’t shut down the day after it was opened.

The DOE, launched in 1979, had as its ostensible purpose improving education in America. It didn’t. America’s educational ranking worldwide is abysmal when one considers our wealth, power, and ostensible sophistication.

We’re ranked at number 13, even as we expend significant sums of money to maintain this mediocre position. It gets worse when we look at STEM, which is the world’s economic driver. There, we rank at a grim 28 out of the 37 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education, in 2024, was allocated $238 billion. So the question is, what did we get for that money if not education?

To answer that, let me turn the microphone over to Christopher Rufo, who sat down with Ben Shapiro for an interview. The videos that Rufo brought with him—and they’re just a microcosm of what’s going on in American school—will shock you to your core.

In a nutshell, powered by federal taxpayer money, our students are being taught advanced racism and sexual depravity. (I’ve queued the video to the starting point but, if that doesn’t work, go to 13:06.)

This plague is everywhere because, no matter the state, the teachers all come from the same leftist teaching colleges. So, whether you’re in Massachusetts or Mississippi, and whether your children are in kindergarten or a junior at college, they’re being taught that America is evil, heterosexuals, whites, and men (especially when those traits appear in a single person) are toxic oppressors, everyone who is not one of those oppressors is oppressed, parents are the enemy, and sex work is a noble calling.

The ZOOM learning of the COVID years made parents aware of how bad individual teachers were. The efforts of people like Chris Rufo and Libs of TikTok help us understand that these teachers were not individual anomalies. This is intentional, and the DOE is one of the engines behind this horrible situation.

