Democrats, swamp-dwellers, indignant and angry at the thought of accountability

According to commentators who say they are bureaucrats in Reddit's increasingly popular r/fednews, an online gathering place for America’s public servants (aka federal workers), the Trump administration’s efforts to greatly curtail graft, fraud, and wasteful spending in the national government is a bad thing.

Not just a bad thing, mind you, but on par with the Holocaust.

Yes, some of the r/fednews community’s 375,000+ members seem to think DOGE’s efforts to bring transparency, accountability, and restraint to the federal government is a more dastardly and damaging attack on the United States than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and Gettysburg combined.

The sick fact is that, to these self-centered ‘public servants,’ it is.

Because auditing taxpayers’ largesse threatens their ill-gotten, bloated, incomes as well as their agenda-driven pet projects around the world.

They think, “Can Musk be right? Who are these uppity citizens upset that I have two vacation homes -- and that I spend their money on promoting abortion and transgenderism in Botswana and Zimbabwe? Who the hell do they think they are? The nerve!”

One Reddit r/fednews commenter stated that DOGE’s actions were akin to a “coup.” Another remarked, "We're at war."

These Democrats can’t stand the thought of scrutiny. They will not tolerate any attempt to rein in their abuse of power and position. They will do anything to keep their gravy trains running -- and themselves from being held accountable for their actions, despite the wishes of American citizens.

They are scared. Maxine Waters spoke for many when she said, “We don’t know what they have on us.”

Which is why they have increasingly used profanity, spouted violent rhetoric and espoused violent actions when referring to those who would simply audit them. It is also why they wish to abolish the very First Amendment, and take away Americans’ God-given right to free speech.

So, I ask you: Is there anyone more entitled than a Democrat in ‘public service?’ Is there a less accurate term?

Thomas Jefferson said, “To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.”

Just so. And he was — supposedly — a Democrat!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License